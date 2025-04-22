Sajal Malik: Another Pakistani Tiktoker Goes Viral With Leaked Private Video Check Other Controversial Influencers

MENAFN - Live Mint) A private video, allegedly showing popular Pakistani TikToker Sajal Malik, has gone viral online. It has caused major controversy in Pakistan and elsewhere.

While many believe it features her, there is no official confirmation. The video has divided social media. Some say it's a clear violation of her privacy. Others suspect it may have been leaked on purpose for publicity.

| Watch: Student asks actor Vijay not to put his arm around her; fake or real?

Sajal Malik has not made any public comment, which has only led to more speculation. With over 176,000 followers and two million likes on TikTok, the incident has affected her public image.

It has also raised serious concerns about online privacy and cybercrime in today's digital age.

Leaked viral video of Pakistani women influencers

Several Pakistani women influencers have been in the news due to alleged private video leaks.

Imsha Rehman found her life shattered after a viral video, allegedly featuring her in intimate positions, had been released.

| WhatsApp chats leaked! TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's spat with 'woman MP' goes viral

She later spoke about the viral video that“ruined” her life. In an interview, she called the video“fake”. After it spread, she left social media.

“When I saw the video, it felt like my life was over. I can't go to university, I can't face people, and I am receiving a lot of death threats,” the Pakistan TikToker said.

Before that, Pakistani TikTok star Manahil Malik went viral after a private video had surfaced online. She also claimed that the video was fake. She filed a complaint with the FIA.

| TikTok star Maryam Faisal falls victim to video leak

Still, many accused her of using it as a publicity stunt. Some Pakistani actresses also blamed her. The video allegedly showed her in an intimate moment with her boyfriend.

After viral clips of Insha Rehman and Minahil Malik, a video allegedly featuring Maryam Faisal surfaced online. The video shows a girl resembling her in an intimate moment.

While social media went abuzz, Maryam neither confirmed nor denied the claims.