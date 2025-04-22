To Truly Understand Pope Francis' Theology And Impact You Need To Look To His Life In Buenos Aires

MENAFN - The Conversation) Pope Francis' journey from the streets of Flores, a neighbourhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to the Vatican, is a remarkable tale.

Born in 1936, Jorge Bergoglio was raised in a middle-class family of Italian Catholic immigrants.

Bergoglio defied his mother's wish for him to become a medical doctor and chose instead to pursue priesthood, a calling he felt during confession. The young man joined the Jesuits in the 1950s, attracted to the order's vow of poverty and its ethos of serving others and living simply.

He became a priest in 1969, Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998, and took on the papacy in 2013. As Pope Francis, his dedication to social justice was deeply rooted in the Latin American context.

The region's history of inequality, poverty and political upheaval greatly influenced his perspective.

The young Argentinian priest

Bergoglio, a devoted supporter of the San Lorenzo soccer team, was also a confident tango dancer, mate drinker, and an unconditional admirer of his compatriot, Jorge Luis Borges , one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

In 1965, the two men collaborated on the publication of short stories written by Bergoglio's literature students. The students had been inspired by a seminar led by Borges, organised by the young priest.

Bergoglio as a seminarian in 1966, as a teacher of literature and psychology at El Salvador School, Buenos Aires. El Salvador School photo via AP

Borges thought highly of Bergoglio, finding him charming and intelligent. For Borges, Bergoglio was a Jesuit through and through, noting the clerics of that order had been historically transgressive as well as possessors of a good sense of humour.

While Borges never saw him transformed into Pope Francis, his observations somehow fit with the respect Bergoglio earned as a global leader.

Theology of the people

As Archbishop of Buenos Aires, he lived modestly, often taking public transport and dedicating himself to the poor and disenfranchised . He personally attended the needs of underprivileged neighbourhoods known as villas miseria (literally“misery towns”) in Argentine Spanish.

He was a vocal opponent to economic inequality. During the 2001 Argentine economic crisis he advocated for the rights and dignity of impoverished citizens.

Pope Francis hails from a region deeply influenced by the progressive movements of Catholic priests and nuns, who were significantly inspired by liberation theology during the 1960s in Latin America.

Bergoglio, as Argentina's Cardinal, gives a Mass outside the San Cayetano church, Buenos Aires, in 2009. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Liberation theology developed in Latin America during the latter part of the 20th century, as a reaction to significant political and theological transformations in the area. It believed in political liberation for the oppressed, inspired by the Cuban Revolution and Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII, both in 1959.

While Francis did not fully subscribe to the tenets of liberation theology, much of his dedication to social justice aligns with its ideals. Pope Francis' social awareness was deeply shaped by the“theology of the people”.

Distinct to Argentina, and emerging in the 1960s, the theology of the people shared liberation theology's focus on social justice, but is devoid of Marxist ideology, and emphasises the dignity and agency of the marginalised and the impoverished.

During Argentina's dictatorial regime from 1976–83, Bergoglio led the Jesuits. But he did not adopt the highly dangerous stance of full opposition typical among liberation theologians elsewhere in Argentina and other parts of Latin America.

Commenting on Latin American affairs

In his early years as the Pope, he resonated with progressive Catholics across Latin America, because of his grounding in Argentinian theology and his focus on social justice. But in recent years, his popularity in some Latin American countries declined .

In Argentina, this dip in enthusiasm is partly attributed to his decision not to visit , despite travelling to neighbouring nations.

This 2015 photo shows followers waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis to celebrate Mass at the Samanes Park in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Fernando Vergara/AP

More profoundly, the decline likely stems from his fixed stance against contentious issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion. To the disappointment of many Argentines and other Latin American citizens, he refused to compromise.

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis received all Argentine presidents – even those who were previously critical of him, such as Cristina Fernández de Kirchner .

He maintained a strong connection to his Buenos Aires roots and remained engaged with Argentina's social and political landscape, often commenting on situations that provoke strong reactions from politicians.

He was a critic of policies instituted by the current President of Argentina, Javier Milei, particularly Milei's libertarian model of economy and the government's brutal response to public dissent and opposition. In September 2024, the Pope famously said :

Pope Francis meets Argentina's President Javier Milei in St. Peter's Basilica, February 2024. EPA/Vatican Media Handout

An alternative model of leadership

By reflecting on how Pope Francis' theology is rooted in the Argentina he grew up in, we can better understand his actions as Pope.

He made significant contributions in the Latin American region. He played a mediating role between the United States and Cuba, supported the peace process in Colombia , and highlighted the environmental devastation caused by mining companies in the Amazon.

Argentine midfielder Maxi Rodriguez juggling a soccer ball for Pope Francis in Rome, 2022. Andrew Medichini/AP

He publicly apologised to Indigenous peoples of Latin America for the Church's historical complicity with colonialism, and acknowledged his inaction allowed the Chilean clergy to overlook sexual abuse cases.

He appointed clergymen from non-European countries, enhancing representation from Asia, Africa and Latin America and increased the participation of women within the Church's leadership structures.

His landmark encyclical, Laudato Si', underscored the moral imperative to address climate change , inspiring accolades from global leaders. His critique of Israel and the conflict in Gaza underscored his consistent opposition to war and advocacy for peace.

Despite existing tensions and contradictions within his papacy – particularly regarding the Church's stance on LGBTQIA+ issues and women's rights – Pope Francis's approach to global issues remained steadfast and aligned with his core values, and the Buenos Aires he came of age in.

Faithful pray at the Basilica of San Jose de las Flores, Buenos Aires after learning of the death of Pope Francis. Stringer/EPA

Francis's leadership is a product of his upbringing and a catalyst for regional and global dialogue on social justice.

The profound influence of the Latin American region on him is well captured by long time friend, Uruguayan lawyer and activist, Guzman Carriquiry who described the Pope as :