Yubi Partners With Cockroach Labs To Power The Future Of Credit Infrastructure

India's leading lending-tech platform adopts CockroachDB to scale 10x, unify product, and expand globally - while staying cloud neutral

CHENNAI, India and NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubi Group , India's largest lending technology platform, has partnered with Cockroach Labs , to fuel its next phase of growth. By adopting CockroachDB as the core database for its unified Lending Operating System (OS) designed to streamline underlying architecture across its platforms - Yubi is unlocking the scale, resilience, and flexibility needed to support 10x transaction growth, all while ensuring performance, compliance, and cloud neutrality.

As India's credit ecosystem evolves, Yubi wants to integrate its business lines for seamless flow of data across platforms, prepare for global expansion, and support rising transaction volumes - all within strict regulatory environments.

To solve this, Yubi turned to CockroachDB. Its distributed architecture and built-in geo-partitioning provide a foundation for a globally scalable lending platform - one that allows Yubi to grow without limits

"This isn't just about managing more transactions - it's about reimagining how credit flows in a modern economy," said Venkat Ramana Sonnathi, Chief Architect , Yubi Group . "CockroachDB gives us the confidence to scale fearlessly, stay compliant across borders, and remain agile as we build the next generation of financial infrastructure. We chose CockroachDB because we needed a database that could grow as fast as we do. It's now a key pillar of our technology stack - and of our future."

Yubi operates at the core of India's digital credit ecosystem, enabling the end-to-end debt lifecycle from origination, risk assessment, disbursement to collections. The Yubi Group connects over 6,200 lenders and investors to facilitate partnership lending, securitization, supply chain financing, NCD issuances and more. With over ₹1,65,000 Cr in debt volumes processed, its platform demands always-on availability, high performance, and the flexibility to adapt across multiple geographies and cloud environments.

Traditional cloud databases began to show their limits as Yubi's growth accelerated. Issues around downtime, infrastructure complexity, and data residency risked slowing down the platform's evolution. CockroachDB offered a fundamentally different approach - a distributed SQL database purpose-built for scale, availability, and geographic flexibility.

Seamless horizontal scale to handle 10x transaction growth without downtime

Geo-partitioning to meet data-locality and compliance needs for future business expansion into international markets

PostgreSQL compatibility, enabling seamless adoption without rewriting application code Cloud neutrality , ensuring infrastructure flexibility across providers and borders

"Yubi is leading the charge in modernizing how debt flows through a financial system - and they're doing it in one of the most complex markets in the world," said Tejas Baldev, Regional Sales Director, Cockroach Labs. "We're proud to support their vision with CockroachDB, and to help them scale with confidence as they build the infrastructure for tomorrow's global credit economy."

With CockroachDB now underpinning LoanOS, Yubi's platform is optimized for both local compliance and global performance. Engineers are free to focus on innovation, not infrastructure firefighting. Product development cycles are faster. And Yubi's vision - to democratize access to debt at scale - is backed by a database that can grow with it.

This partnership also reflects a broader shift in fintech: toward distributed, composable, and cloud-agnostic architectures that unlock growth without locking platforms in. For high-growth companies like Yubi, infrastructure choices are no longer just technical - they're strategic.

About Yubi:

The Yubi Group is the world's only technology company powering the end-to-end debt lifecycle. Founded in 2020 by CEO, Gaurav Kumar, Yubi's technology infrastructure, risk evaluation, and collections platforms facilitate every stage of the flow of money from lenders to borrowers and back to lenders. The company is backed by esteemed investors like Peak XV, Lightspeed, Lightrock, TVS Capital, B Capital Group, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Insight Partners, among others. Today, Yubi facilitates over ₹1,50,000 Cr in debt volumes, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while reducing collections costs by 57%. With a mission to deepen the debt market and democratize capital flow, Yubi is transforming the financial landscape, fostering inclusivity, and building a transparent and responsible ecosystem for all. Visit to learn more.

About Cockroach Labs:

Cockroach Labs is a pioneering software company at the forefront of database technology, dedicated to delivering resilient and scalable database solutions to run mission-critical workloads for the world's most important businesses. The company's clients include Bose, Form3, Hard Rock Digital, and Shipt, Fortune 50 global financial institutions as well as retail and media industry leaders. With a mission to scale when others fail, Cockroach Labs is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their data with its innovative cloud native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB.

SOURCE Cockroach Labs, Inc.

