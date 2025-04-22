Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
| Number
of shares
| Avg. purchase
price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|14 April 2025
|90,000
|149.84
|13,485,600
|15 April 2025
|80,000
|151.88
|12,150,400
|16 April 2025
|80,000
|150.85
|12,068,000
|Accumulated for the period
|250,000
|
|37,704,000
|Accumulated under the programme
|10,276,787
|
|1,568,072,334
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 10,771,472 treasury shares corresponding to 1.748% of the total share capital.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, SVP Head of Investor Relations +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ... Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, ...
Attachment
-
Weekly report on share buyback programme 14 April 2025 - 16 April 2025
