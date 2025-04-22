403
Algeria’s president conducts discussions with Macron
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune held a lengthy and candid phone conversation to address rising tensions and strained relations between their countries, the Élysée Palace announced Monday.
The discussion comes amid France’s declining influence in several of its former African colonies, such as Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, where it's been accused of political interference and military shortcomings.
According to a joint statement, the two leaders agreed to reestablish dialogue and revitalize cooperation. “They pledged to work closely together to redefine the relationship with a renewed sense of ambition, focusing on friendship, efficiency, and tangible results,” the statement read. Both leaders also committed to enhancing trade and investment while protecting mutual interests.
Macron took the opportunity to urge Tebboune to show compassion toward French-Algerian author Boualem Sansal, who was recently sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly undermining national unity. Macron had earlier criticized the imprisonment, while Tebboune dismissed Sansal as a French “imposter.”
Despite the diplomatic outreach, experts remain skeptical of any significant breakthrough. Andrey Maslov, head of the Center for African Studies at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics, said Algerian society and political elites generally lack trust in France. He noted that although economic ties endure, Algeria is unlikely to compromise its political stance.
Relations between Paris and Algiers have been rocky since Macron endorsed Morocco’s autonomy proposal for Western Sahara last July—a move that led Algeria to recall its ambassador and cancel a planned state visit. Tebboune also accused France of committing genocide during its colonial rule.
Adding to the tension, Algeria's Foreign Ministry recently reported that France had restricted entry for Algerians holding special travel documents that typically allow visa-free access. This followed Paris's announcement of a potential revision of a long-standing migration agreement with Algeria, citing the country’s reluctance to repatriate its citizens ordered for deportation.
Nevertheless, Macron and Tebboune agreed during the call to immediately resume migration cooperation and reactivate a joint historical commission to examine the colonial past and support reconciliation.
The conversation marks a diplomatic attempt by France to mend fences with Algeria, though long-standing mistrust remains a major obstacle.
