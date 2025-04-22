403
Malian FM describes Ukraine as ‘sponsor of terrorism’
(MENAFN) Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has accused Ukraine of supporting terrorist groups in the Sahel region. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow following talks with his counterparts from Russia, Niger, and Burkina Faso, Diop claimed that Ukraine is aiding terrorist activities in Mali by providing logistical support.
“These terrorists are supported by external and regional actors, including Ukraine,” Diop said. “Ukraine is a sponsor of terrorism, and this must stop.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov supported the accusation, alleging that Kiev, with the backing of Western nations, has been working to destabilize Africa by supporting armed insurgent groups in the region.
The military governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—all members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—have previously accused Ukraine of supplying weapons and intelligence to Tuareg rebels and jihadist fighters. These claims stem from an alleged Ukrainian-backed ambush last July that resulted in the deaths of Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner Group personnel.
Kiev has denied the allegations, although a spokesman from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) had claimed involvement in the incident. Following those remarks, Mali cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine in early August, with Niger quickly following in solidarity. Burkina Faso has since echoed the stance, stating that AES member states act in unison.
Former ECOWAS diplomat Haruna Warkani also accused Ukraine of covert operations in the region, describing Kiev as a hidden adversary in West Africa.
