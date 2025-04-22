EFL Championship 2024-25: An Inside Look Into Media And Sponsorship Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover detailed insights into media and sponsorship rights, including Sky's £187m domestic media deal and Sky Bet's £14.6m title naming rights. The report covers team sponsorship revenue, social media followers, ticket revenue, and more. Ideal for understanding the economic dynamics of English soccer beyond the Premier League. Perfect for sports industry professionals and soccer enthusiasts.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the EFL Championship 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report takes a deep dive into the second division of English soccer. The report explores the biggest rights linked to the EFL Championship. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights across the league, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values for each competing team. The report also looks at the social media followings ad ticket revenue.

The current Sky domestic media rights deal is worth £187 million per season. Sky Bet's title naming rights is worth £14.6 million a season. Macron is the most prominent kit supplier in the league this season.

The report presents a breakdown of several key aspects: the league sponsorship landscape, league title naming rights history, kit supplier partnerships, and sponsorship details like front-of-shirt and sleeve deals. It further delves into team-specific sponsorship revenue, the number of sponsors per team, distinctive team profiles, and revenue streams derived from the Premier League. Furthermore, the analysis extends to the EFL Championship Final, examining stadium capacities and providing ticket revenue insights alongside an evaluation of social media presence.

Report Scope



The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the most popular tennis tournaments in the world. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by slam and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals associated with them.

Reasons to Buy



Soccer is the most popular global sport and the leagues in the UK represent some of the most popular individual leagues within the sport.

Away from the Premier League, there is still strong popular appeal in UK soccer. The report offers an in-depth breakdown of the major commercial rights associated with the league.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Media Landscape

League S Sponsorship Landscape

Kit Supplier Landscape

Front-of-shirt partnerships.

Sleeve partnerships

Team Sponsorship Landscape

Team Profiles

Revenue from the Premier League

Stadium Capacity & Ticket Revenue Social Media

List of Tables



Annual rights values of domestic media rights

Number of live games on Sky

Global broadcasters

Sponsorship breakdown

Kit supplier data

Front-of-shirt data

Sleeve sponsorship data

Team stadium capacities

Team ticket revenue Team social media

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900