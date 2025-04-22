403
Acer India Brings Technology To Your Doorstep In Minutes With Quick Commerce Expansion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 22nd April 2025 – Acer India is revolutionizing the way consumers access technology by expanding into quick commerce. Partnering with leading platforms in the space, Acer will now offer fast delivery of select accessories, monitors, and tablets, bringing cutting-edge tech solutions to customers within minutes.
This strategic move aligns with the growing consumer demand for instant access and convenience. By making essential tech products available at the tap of a button, Acer is ensuring that customers can stay productive, connected, and entertained-without the wait.
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said,“At Acer, innovation isn't limited to our devices-it's reflected in the way we serve our customers. Our foray into quick commerce eliminates waiting times and delivers essential tech solutions right when people need them. Whether it's for work, learning, or leisure, Acer's premium technology is now just minutes away.”
This initiative marks another step in Acer India's commitment to enhancing customer experience and staying ahead of retail trends. With this launch, Acer is setting a new benchmark in convenience-led tech retail-prioritizing speed, reliability, and accessibility.
