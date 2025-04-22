403
Dubai’s culinary scene witnesses the fourth edition the MICHELIN Guide!
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, 22nd April 2025] – The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony is set to take place at the luxurious Address Sky View on Thursday, 22nd of May 2025. The MICHELIN Guide’s fourth edition in Dubai is a significant milestone in the culinary world, showcasing the destination’s vibrant and evolving culinary scene. The prestigious invite-only ceremony not only highlights the remarkable growth of Dubai's gastronomy but also celebrates the city's continuing ascent as a global culinary destination.
The MICHELIN Guide's presence in Dubai is a testament to the city's dynamic gastronomy industry, made possible by the support of our destination partner, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The latest edition of the MICHELIN Guide will celebrate the talented chefs and culinary establishments in Dubai, who infuse their craft with passion, creativity, and a respect for local flavors.
Last year the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024 had 4 Two MICHELIN Stars restaurants, 15 One MICHELIN Star restaurants, 3 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants, 18 Bib Gourmand Restaurants, and 68 MICHELIN Selected restaurants. The guide has promoted restaurants to global culinary travelers which has driven the culinary world to new heights, further enhancing Dubai's gastronomic landscape. The ceremony will not only honor the best of Dubai's dining scene but also continue to place the city firmly on the international culinary map. With the MICHELIN Guide’s international recognition, we believe that affluent travelers and food enthusiasts from around the globe would be eager to experience Dubai's unique gastronomic culture.
The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, the most famous of which are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for “high-quality cooking that is worth a stop,” Two MICHELIN Stars for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour,” and three MICHELIN Stars for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey”.
Alongside the coveted Star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to restaurants that provide value-for-money meals.
All establishments are chosen according to the same five criteria used by Michelin inspectors worldwide: the quality of the ingredients, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, expression of the chef’s personality in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the entire menu.
The full selection will be available exclusively in digital format on the MICHELIN Guide's official platforms after 22 May on the website, mobile application, and social networks.
Premium Cocktail:
The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony will feature an exclusive premium cocktail reception, where guest chefs will showcase their culinary excellence and present their innovative gastronomic creations. This will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience for all invited attendees. Guests will have the unique opportunity to witness the chefs in action, savor a specially curated menu of creative canapés, and network with some of the most prominent figures in the industry.
• Il Ristorante – Niko Romito – Two MICHELIN Stars, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024
• L'Argine a Vencò – One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Italy 2025
• moonrise – One MICHELIN Star, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024
• DUO Gastrobar – Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024
• 3Fils – Bib Gourmand, MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024
Stay tuned for further announcements on the MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2025 selection.
