New Polling Indicates Global Tipping Point On Business Attitudes To Renewable Energy Shift

LONDON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark global poll of business executives across 15 countries shows overwhelming support for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels to renewable electricity.

The data indicates a global tipping point with 97% of mid-market and large company leaders backing a move away from coal and other fossil fuels, with nearly 78% supporting the shift to a renewables-based electricity system by 2035 or sooner.

As world leaders finalise their next round of national climate plans (NDCs), the message from business is unequivocal - renewable energy is the best path to economic growth, energy security, and long-term competitiveness.

The polling, conducted across key economies and emerging markets by Savanta and commissioned by E3G, Beyond Fossil Fuels and We Mean Business Coalition, underscores an accelerating corporate shift away from fossil fuels towards renewables. Powering up: Business perspectives on shifting to renewable electricity also serves as a warning - the majority of businesses suggest they will relocate if governments fail to act.

Business leaders were surveyed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, UK and US.

Key findings:



Competitiveness at stake : Half of business leaders say they will relocate their operations (52%) and supply chains (49%) to markets with better access to renewables-based power systems within five years.

Energy security is paramount : Three-quarters (75%) of executives associate renewables with stronger energy security. 78% of German business leaders believe an accelerated renewable transition will reduce Germany's exposure to volatile energy imports.

Economic growth and jobs : 77% link renewables to economic growth, while 75% see them as key to job creation.

Swift transition from coal: Nearly nine in ten (87%) of business executives who want their government to prioritise investment in renewables want them to stop using coal-fired electricity within the next decade. More than two-fifths (43%) of mid-sized and large businesses plan to transition away from using coal within their own operations by 2030, with over one quarter (27%) intending to follow suit by 2035. No room for new gas : Two-thirds (67%) of executives want coal phased out and replaced with renewables, grids and storage- without locking in new gas infrastructure.

Notes to editors

The polling report, translations and full press release with business quotes can be found here .

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED