Dubai To Convene Global Leaders For Green Economy Talks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue/AP

Dubai is set to host the 11th World Green Economy Summit on 1–2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority , and the World Green Economy Organization , the summit will convene global leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss strategies for advancing sustainable development and climate resilience.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WGES has established itself as a premier platform for fostering international collaboration on green initiatives. The upcoming summit aims to build upon the outcomes of previous editions, particularly the 10th WGES, which emphasised themes such as decarbonisation, clean energy advancements, and climate finance.

Key topics for the 11th edition will include the transition to low-carbon economies, the role of green hydrogen in energy diversification, and mechanisms for mobilising climate finance to support sustainable projects worldwide. The summit will also address the importance of circular economy practices and the integration of technology in combating climate change.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO, highlighted the significance of WGES in promoting innovative solutions for environmental challenges. He noted that the summit serves as a catalyst for partnerships that drive the global green agenda forward.

The event is expected to attract a diverse array of participants, including representatives from governments, international organisations, academia, and the private sector. Discussions will focus on aligning efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and facilitating knowledge exchange on best practices in sustainability.

via Greenlogue

____________________________________

See also Airbus Cautious on Hydrogen Aircraft to Avoid Concorde-Style Setbacks

This article first appeared on Greenlogu and is brought to you by Hyphen Digital Networ

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?