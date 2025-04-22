Rachid Akel Crowned Qatar Seniors Open Champion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Seniors Open Golf Championship concluded recently at the Doha Golf Club. The tournament saw the participation of nearly 100 players-both men and women-from Qatar and various countries across Asia, the Arab region, and Europe.

As the first tournament of its kind in the region dedicated to senior golfers aged 45 and above, the event delivered two days of intense competition, showcasing high-level skills and a spirit of sportsmanship. The championship featured a distinguished lineup of Arab and international golfers, including many business leaders and senior executives who are also avid golfers.

Lebanese golfer Rachid Akel emerged victorious in the main category after delivering a consistent and impressive performance, finishing with a total score of 146 strokes over the two days. He edged out South African Theo Scheepers, who came in second with a score of 147 strokes

In the Net category, Qatari player Abdulaziz Al-Buainain clinched first place with a net score of 137 strokes. In the women's division, Uzma Mir of Pakistan led the gross category with 176 strokes, while Tasnim Qazi of India secured the top spot in the women's Net category with a net score of 142 strokes.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony honouring the winners, accompanied by widespread praise for the high level of organization and professionalism. This year marked the seventh edition of the championship, which continues to grow in reputation and reach. The significant turnout is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Qatar Golf Association, in collaboration with the Doha Golf Club, to enhance and promote the tournament.

With its unique focus on senior golfers, the Qatar Seniors Open has carved out a distinct place in the regional golf calendar, attracting a growing number of participants and building a strong reputation as a premier event for seasoned players from around the world.