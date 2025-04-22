Culture Minister Meets With Kyrgyz Counterpart In Bishkek

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Mirbek Mambataliyev in Bishkek to discuss prospects for cooperation, Azernews reports. The meeting took place at Kyrgyzstan National History Museum.

Minister Karimli's visit to Kyrgyzstan was aligned with the Azerbaijan Culture Days, celebrated in Bishkek.

During their discussions, Minister Mambataliyev expressed his satisfaction with the flourishing cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. He also extended his gratitude towards Azerbaijan for supporting the successful execution of the Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Baku last April.

In response, Minister Karimli conveyed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the Azerbaijani delegation during their visit for the cultural festivities. Both ministers emphasized the continuous strengthening of cultural relationships between their two nations, driven by the sincere friendships among their leaders and the increasing number of mutual official visits in recent years.

Minister Karimli highlighted a notable event that underscored the camaraderie between the two countries: the joint ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan for the foundation laying of a secondary school in the recently liberated Agdam region. This school, currently under construction, is described as a meaningful gift from Kyrgyzstan to the Azerbaijani people.

The conversation also outlined the ongoing cultural cooperation, which is progressing both within the framework of Turkic cooperation organizations-such as TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the International Turkic Academy-as well as through direct bilateral engagements.

Karimli pointed to the upcoming Days of Culture for Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan in 2024 and the recent performance of "Dede Gorgud" by the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater in Baku as significant cultural milestones. The ministers discussed the favorable conditions for enhancing cooperation across various cultural sectors, with Azerbaijan expressing a keen interest in collaboration in areas such as theater, cinema, and librarianship.

Minister Mambataliyev assured that Kyrgyzstan would persistently pursue the development of cultural cooperation in all aspects. The meeting then shifted to a fruitful exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

A pivotal outcome of the discussions was the signing of the Plan of Practical Activities for 2025-2026, aimed at fortifying the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the culture sector. The comprehensive plan includes provisions for expanding collaboration within international and regional organizations, and advancing connections in theater, cinematography, and beyond.

Following the signing ceremony, both ministers exchanged gifts as tokens of goodwill.

Minister Adil Karimli also took the opportunity to tour the Kyrgyzstan National Historical Museum, where he received detailed insights into the museum's rich history, its exhibition halls, and its collection.