Former US Senator’s Wife Gets Convicted in Corruption Case
(MENAFN) Nadine Menendez, the spouse of ex-US Senator Bob Menendez, was declared guilty on Monday for her involvement in aiding her husband in accepting bribes in return for political assistance, as reported by regional news outlets.
A jury in federal court in New York City found Nadine Menendez guilty on multiple counts, including bribery, conspiracy, and obstructing justice.
The allegations revolved around nearly one million dollars in physical cash, valuable gold bars, and an upscale automobile.
According to federal prosecutors, Nadine Menendez collaborated extensively with her husband to set up meetings and negotiations with individuals seeking favors from the senator.
She was charged with receiving illicit payments and attempting to conceal the operation.
News reports quoted prosecutors telling the court that “it was a clear case of corruption,” emphasizing that she was fully aware her conduct was unlawful but proceeded regardless.
Nadine Menendez is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12, where she could receive a multi-year prison term.
Bob Menendez, a veteran Democratic senator from New Jersey, was handed an 11-year sentence in federal prison back in January on charges of corruption, extortion, and bribery.
In July of the previous year, a jury in New York found him culpable of accepting large sums in bribes and of operating as an unregistered agent for a foreign government.
