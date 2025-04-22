403
Media reports California mayor suggesting fentanyl to tackle homelessness
(MENAFN) The mayor of Lancaster, California, Rex Parris, is facing criticism after suggesting that the city could address homelessness by providing “all the fentanyl they want” to unhoused individuals. His controversial remark, made during a February city council meeting, followed a resident’s criticism of a proposal to house homeless people in an abandoned golf course near a residential area.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, has been a major contributor to the opioid crisis in the U.S. Parris’s comments, made in the heat of the discussion, were widely condemned. When asked about his statement, he clarified that he was referring to individuals involved in criminal activity who refuse assistance, claiming that they make up a significant portion of the homeless population. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims about the role of these individuals in crime.
The mayor further explained that he did not expect anyone to take his comments literally, suggesting that fentanyl is already easily accessible on the streets and giving it for free would have no impact. Parris’s statement has sparked widespread controversy, with many seeing it as a callous and irresponsible approach to a complex issue.
This is not the first time Parris has made headlines for provocative remarks, as he previously proposed building a Buddhist temple to attract Chinese investment and even suggested banning neckties from workplaces.
