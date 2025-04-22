403
Vatican Confirms Reason of Pope Francis’ Death
(MENAFN) Pope Francis has passed away due to a stroke that led to a coma and subsequent heart failure, according to an official announcement released by the Vatican on Monday.
Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, the Vatican’s chief physician, confirmed the cause of death, stating in the official medical record, “The cause of Pope Francis' death has been identified as a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”
This statement was part of a formal death certification known as electrocardiographic thanatography, which serves as the definitive confirmation of death.
The Holy See also released the Pope’s personal spiritual testament, dated June 29, 2022. This document contained his final wishes and directives regarding his funeral arrangements.
Pope Francis requested, “I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major,” explaining that he had always visited the site “at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey.”
Additionally, he specified a preference for a modest burial, writing that his grave should be “simple without particular ornamentation,” and located directly in the ground.
The passing of the 88-year-old pontiff was first declared earlier that day.
Over his 12-year leadership of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis experienced several health problems.
In recent weeks, his condition deteriorated significantly following a serious case of double pneumonia, which required him to be hospitalized in Rome for over a month.
