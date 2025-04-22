403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anthology Honey Brings The Sacred Elixirs Of Greece To The UAE
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Anthology Honey, a premium brand dedicated to the purest and rarest Greek honeys, is officially launching in the UAE, bringing a unique selection of medicinal and gourmet-quality honeys, artisan skincare products enriched with honey as well as ultra-gentle handmade organic olive oil soaps, to the region.
Anthology Honey embodies a deep respect for nature, offering a precious and rare collection sourced from pristine mountain villages and sun-kissed islands. With an ethos rooted in authenticity and sustainability, Anthology Honey is a gift from Gaia and a celebration of the ancient art of harmonious beekeeping.
Alexandra Timotheadi, CEO and Founder of Anthology Honey, explains: “With Anthology Honey, my mission is to introduce to the UAE some of the most exquisite Greek honey varieties, while, in parallel, fostering awareness about the fragility and vital role of the sacred honeybee. After two decades in the corporate world, this is more than a business—it is a passion project that allows me to combine appreciation, education and one of nature’s most precious gifts in a truly meaningful way. In Anthology we believe that our Sacred Elixirs are a true Gift from Gaia”.
Anthology Honey’s exquisite honey collection features four rare varieties, each boasting distinct medicinal properties and gourmet flavours including Evergreen Oak and Sidr Honey (the Elixir of Strength), Mediterranean Blossoms (the Elixir of Beauty), Silver Fir (the Elixir of Rejuvenation) and Vanilla Fir (the Golden Elixir) an exceptionally rare and precious honey with a spectacular, pearlescent and golden hues. It has been awarded a Protected Designation of Origin Status (PDO) because it is only produced in the Grecian Fir (Abies cephalonica) forests of southern Greece.
Each honey is raw, bioactive and unheated, and has undergone rigorous organoleptic and as well as laboratory testing to ensure the highest purity. Sourced from remote Greek regions untouched by urbanization, these honeys reflect a commitment to quality, sustainability, and honest craftsmanship.
“Our honeys are carefully selected not only for their remarkable medicinal properties but also for their exquisite gourmet flavours. We source them exclusively from remote, untouched regions, reflecting Greece’s pristine nature and ancient beekeeping traditions. The unique microclimate and rich biodiversity of the Eastern Mediterranean create some magnificent honey varieties—which is why we have named them the Sacred Elixirs of Greece,” adds Alexandra.
Anthology Honey also introduces a range of ethical beauty products including the Sacred Balms and handmade Organic Olive Oil Soaps. Crafted with authentic and the finest local ingredients, these luxurious products are free from artificial preservatives, chemicals, and skin irritants. They are crafted by artisans on the Greek island of Mytilene, the island of eleven million olive trees.
The sacred balms—enriched with honey, propolis, and botanical extracts—work as versatile beauty and skin nourishment treatments for men and women, while the cold-extraction soaps feature organic extra virgin olive oil, honey, goat milk, and herbal infusions, making them gentle for all skin types from infants to adults. We have also developed a very effective, natural balm to soothe and alleviate skin conditions, such as eczema and very dry skin.
Anthology Honey’s UAE launch will shortly include an exclusive e-shop and pop up collaborations with select premium retailers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. To introduce the region to the experience of rare Greek honey, the brand will host a series of honey-tasting events at high-end venues. These immersive experiences will allow guests to savour the nuances of each variety while learning about the rich heritage of beekeeping and the benefits of pure honey. Anthology Honey is not just about indulgence—it is a rare and authentic tribute to nature’s finest treasures for all honey connoisseurs and people, who can appreciate the finer things in life.
Experience the magic of pure, rare and indulgent honeys and ethical beauty rituals of Anthology Honey.
Customers can order Anthology Honey via social media and WhatsApp, and will shortly be able to order through the official e-shop or at selected premium retailers.
For more information and upcoming event details, please follow the buzz on their Instagram:
-Ends-
Anthology Honey embodies a deep respect for nature, offering a precious and rare collection sourced from pristine mountain villages and sun-kissed islands. With an ethos rooted in authenticity and sustainability, Anthology Honey is a gift from Gaia and a celebration of the ancient art of harmonious beekeeping.
Alexandra Timotheadi, CEO and Founder of Anthology Honey, explains: “With Anthology Honey, my mission is to introduce to the UAE some of the most exquisite Greek honey varieties, while, in parallel, fostering awareness about the fragility and vital role of the sacred honeybee. After two decades in the corporate world, this is more than a business—it is a passion project that allows me to combine appreciation, education and one of nature’s most precious gifts in a truly meaningful way. In Anthology we believe that our Sacred Elixirs are a true Gift from Gaia”.
Anthology Honey’s exquisite honey collection features four rare varieties, each boasting distinct medicinal properties and gourmet flavours including Evergreen Oak and Sidr Honey (the Elixir of Strength), Mediterranean Blossoms (the Elixir of Beauty), Silver Fir (the Elixir of Rejuvenation) and Vanilla Fir (the Golden Elixir) an exceptionally rare and precious honey with a spectacular, pearlescent and golden hues. It has been awarded a Protected Designation of Origin Status (PDO) because it is only produced in the Grecian Fir (Abies cephalonica) forests of southern Greece.
Each honey is raw, bioactive and unheated, and has undergone rigorous organoleptic and as well as laboratory testing to ensure the highest purity. Sourced from remote Greek regions untouched by urbanization, these honeys reflect a commitment to quality, sustainability, and honest craftsmanship.
“Our honeys are carefully selected not only for their remarkable medicinal properties but also for their exquisite gourmet flavours. We source them exclusively from remote, untouched regions, reflecting Greece’s pristine nature and ancient beekeeping traditions. The unique microclimate and rich biodiversity of the Eastern Mediterranean create some magnificent honey varieties—which is why we have named them the Sacred Elixirs of Greece,” adds Alexandra.
Anthology Honey also introduces a range of ethical beauty products including the Sacred Balms and handmade Organic Olive Oil Soaps. Crafted with authentic and the finest local ingredients, these luxurious products are free from artificial preservatives, chemicals, and skin irritants. They are crafted by artisans on the Greek island of Mytilene, the island of eleven million olive trees.
The sacred balms—enriched with honey, propolis, and botanical extracts—work as versatile beauty and skin nourishment treatments for men and women, while the cold-extraction soaps feature organic extra virgin olive oil, honey, goat milk, and herbal infusions, making them gentle for all skin types from infants to adults. We have also developed a very effective, natural balm to soothe and alleviate skin conditions, such as eczema and very dry skin.
Anthology Honey’s UAE launch will shortly include an exclusive e-shop and pop up collaborations with select premium retailers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. To introduce the region to the experience of rare Greek honey, the brand will host a series of honey-tasting events at high-end venues. These immersive experiences will allow guests to savour the nuances of each variety while learning about the rich heritage of beekeeping and the benefits of pure honey. Anthology Honey is not just about indulgence—it is a rare and authentic tribute to nature’s finest treasures for all honey connoisseurs and people, who can appreciate the finer things in life.
Experience the magic of pure, rare and indulgent honeys and ethical beauty rituals of Anthology Honey.
Customers can order Anthology Honey via social media and WhatsApp, and will shortly be able to order through the official e-shop or at selected premium retailers.
For more information and upcoming event details, please follow the buzz on their Instagram:
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment