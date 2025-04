Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applovin, Maravai, E.L.F. Beauty, And Manhattan Associates And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP), Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF), and Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Class Period: May 10, 2023 – March 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that AppLovin's enhanced AXON 2.0 digital ad platform, in addition to its“cutting-edge AI technologies,” would more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In truth, AppLovin was exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a“backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges.

The AppLovin class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2025, analyst research reports emerged stating that AppLovin was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AppLovin shares fell by more than 12%, the AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI)

Class Period: August 7, 2024 - February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

On February 25, 2025, before the market opened, Maravai announced it was postponing its fiscal 2024 earnings release and would delay filing its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company had identified an error in revenue recognition that“resulted in approximately $3.9 million in revenue being recorded in the final week of the second quarter of 2024 upon shipment when it should have been recorded in the first week of the third quarter of 2024 upon receipt by the customer.” The Company had identified“a material weakness in its internal controls over revenue recognition.” Maravai also required additional time to“complete its assessment of a potential non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill associated with its previous acquisition of Alphazyme LLC.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.87, or 21.70%, to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF)

Class Period: November 1, 2023 - November 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. To maintain investor confidence, e.l.f. Beauty inflated revenue and other financial measures over multiple quarters. The Company suffered from rising inventory levels. The Company falsely attributed its rising inventory to changes in sourcing. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about e.l.f. Beauty, investors suffered damages.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Class Period: July 24, 2024 – February 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 28, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.

On January 28, 2025, Manhattan Associates issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. Among other items, the Company disclosed services revenue of $119.5 million for the quarter, growing by only 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter and falling approximately $2 million short of the guidance provided in October 2024. Manhattan Associates attributed the results to delays in professional services work and deferred deals, predicting that the Company's services revenue would reach a low point in the first quarter of 2025 and that solid revenue growth would not resume until mid-year. Manhattan Associates further revealed emerging challenges in its services business, noting that around 10% of customers with ongoing implementations had scaled back their planned services work for the upcoming calendar and fiscal year. The Company also announced that its 2025 revenues would see modest growth of just 2% to 3%, while GAAP EPS was expected to decline by 10% to 13%. On this news, Manhattan Associates' stock price fell $72.26 per share, or 24.49%, to close at $222.84 per share on January 29, 2025. Then, on February 10, 2025, Manhattan Associates announced that Eddie Capel, Manhattan's President and Chief Executive Officer, would retire from those positions effective February 12, 2025. On this news, Manhattan Associates' stock price fell $23.20 per share, or 11.55%, to close at $177.70 per share on February 10, 2025.

