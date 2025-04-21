403
India, US Discuss Trade, Energy, Defence, Technology Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 21 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed trade, energy, defence, strategic technologies with the Vice President of the US J.D. Vance who arrived in New Delhi earlier Monday accompanied by the Second Lady Usha Vance and senior members of the US administration.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi and Vance reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and positively assessed the progress in various areas.
Modi recalled his visit to Washington in February and his discussions with President Donald Trump paying the way for the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the US.
"They welcomed the significant progress in the negotiations for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement focused on the welfare of the people of the two countries. Likewise, they noted continued efforts towards enhancing cooperation in energy, defence, strategic technologies and other areas," the statement said.
Modi stated that India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st century for a better future of both the peoples and the world.
Both the leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. Modi also conveyed his warm greetings to Trump and said that he looked forward to his visit to India later this year. (end)
atk
