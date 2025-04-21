Omar Reviews NH Situation In Ramban

Abdullah was speaking to reporters at Kela Morh, a few kilometres from the Ramban district headquarters along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The highway was shut for a second consecutive day due to multiple landslides in the area.

The chief minister was supposed to visit the flood- and landslide-hit villages in Ramban town but had to return to Srinagar due to the approach road being washed away. He promised to tour the villages on Tuesday through the Jammu side.

Three persons, including two minor siblings, were killed and more than 100 people rescued after cloudburst-induced floods and landslides on Sunday caused massive damage to infrastructure, including roads and residential buildings.

Abdullah was scheduled to visit the calamity-affected areas but bad weather prevented helicopter operations. The chief minister travelled by road after he was informed that the Banihal sector of the national highway had been cleared, officials said.

Braving fresh rainfall, Abdullah reached Maroog around 5:30 pm and later walked towards the worst-hit Kela Morh to personally take stock of the situation, the officials said.

“This is not a national disaster but a localised one. It is a disaster and, accordingly, relief will be provided to the victims for rebuilding their lives,” Abdullah told reporters when asked if his government would approach the Centre for declaring the calamity as a“national disaster”.

He said the district administration had been directed to assess the damage and submit a detailed report.

“Immediate relief will be provided to the affected population. We will make arrangements on our own for a package and I will also talk to the Centre,” he said.

“If the weather permits, I will personally take stock of the situation on the ground in other flood-hit areas of Ramban town and also chair a meeting of officers on Tuesday,” he added.