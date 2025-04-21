Greenbriar Market Champions 'Earth Year' To Make 2025 Count For The Planet

Calgary business expands sustainability commitments with new initiatives, products, and partnerships.

- Mathew Beaudoin, Co-Owner of Greenbriar MarketCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While many businesses celebrate Earth Day once a year, Greenbriar Market + Refillery is turning April into a launchpad for a much bigger vision: Earth Year. The locally loved sustainable marketplace is challenging the community to think beyond single-day efforts and embrace environmentally conscious living all year long.“Sustainability isn't a seasonal trend for us - it's a way of doing business, every day,” says Mat, co-owner of Greenbriar Market.“We want people to know that small actions, repeated consistently, can have a huge impact. If you only go to the gym in January, it's not going to do much. The same is true for the planet.”In 2025, Greenbriar Market is introducing a series of upgrades and programs that align with this year-round philosophy. Among the new initiatives is the launch of pre-filled refillery items, now available to order online - as well as the debut of beautifully bundled (but never cellophane-wrapped) eco-gift sets, and the expansion of Greenbriar's private label lines (Sebeana, Aspera, Ornata, and soon Cuprea) now available on Faire to wholesale buyers across North America.“We've seen an incredible increase in first-time refill customers,” adds Shawn, co-owner.“That tells us people are ready to make the switch. Whether it's refilling dish soap or gifting sustainably, they're looking for easier, more meaningful ways to align their values with their habits.”To celebrate Earth Month and kick off Earth Year, Greenbriar is hosting a gift basket giveaway in partnership with Crossroads Market, running April 22. The curated bundle will feature best-selling eco goods and is designed to show how sustainable choices can also be beautiful, useful, and deeply appreciated.As a locally owned small business committed to sustainability, Greenbriar Market also reminds consumers that their choices matter: according to LOCO BC , 66¢ of every dollar spent at a local business stays in the community, compared to just 11¢ when spent with large multinationals.About Greenbriar Market + RefilleryGreenbriar Market + Refillery is a Calgary-based retail business offering a curated selection of sustainable lifestyle goods, eco-friendly beauty products, homewares, and refillable essentials. Known for its commitment to low-waste practices and community-driven values, Greenbriar operates locations at Crossroads Market and in Montgomery, with a growing online and wholesale presence.Media Contact:

