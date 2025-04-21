Low-Flow MVP® Metering Faucets With Modern Push Handle Introduced By Chicago Faucets

The Low-Flow MVP metering faucets combine a contemporary aesthetic with robust functionality, making them the ideal choice for schools, parks, libraries, and all commercial buildings committed to sustainability.

"Chicago Faucets is thrilled to showcase these contemporary Low-Flow MVP® Metering Faucets during Earth Month," said Richard Nortier, Director of Marketing at Chicago Faucets. " They underscore Chicago Faucets' commitment to water conservation and sustainable practices. The 765 handle provides a modern look and vandal-resistant solution that meets the demands of today's public facilities, while also aligning with our customers' sustainability initiatives."



Enhanced Water Conservation: Low-flow models (0.35 GPM and 0.50 GPM) significantly reduce water consumption, contributing to sustainability goals and lower utility costs.

Durable and Dependable: The 765 handle features solid metal construction and a vandal-resistant design ensuring long-lasting performance in high-traffic and high abuse environments.

Sustainable Design: Metering faucets eliminate the need for electrical power, further reducing the environmental footprint and saving energy. Utilizing Low-Flow or Econo-Flow faucets are instrumental in meeting EPA WaterSense, CALGreen, and LEED requirements.

Proven MVP® Cartridge: It features automatic shut-off, cast construction, is usable in hard water, and offers a slow close with adjustable run time (2–25 seconds). Maintenance is simplified with a solid brass actuator, stainless-steel sleeve and a large replaceable filter screen.

Hygienic Push-Button Operation: Self-closing push button handle provides precise water flow for a preset cycle time. ADA Compliant: The contemporary and durable metal handle is ADA compliant.

Modern Push Button Design Easily Updates Existing Faucets

With the design of the 765 cylindrical handle, Chicago Faucets has engineered a contemporary handle with vandal-resistant construction for unmatched dependability in public areas that take heavy use and abuse. The one-touch convenience of the 765 handle ensures ease of operation and promotes improved hygiene while minimizing water usage.

For buildings with existing Chicago Faucets metering fittings, it is easy to upgrade with MVP 765 Handle Conversion Kits:



765-RKPABCP : Single handle kit, includes handle, actuator, cartridge, filter

765-RKPHABCP: Single handle kit, includes handle and actuator 765-RKECOABCP : Double handle kit: handles, actuators, cartridges, filters, 0.5 GPM laminar insert

The Chicago Faucets Low-Flow MVPTM Metering Faucets along with standard flow Metering Faucets with the 765 Handle Series are available now visit chicagofaucets/low-flow-metering-faucets or call 847/803-5000. To meet with a representative for a faucet demonstration click here .

As a longstanding member of the U.S. Green Building Council and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency, Chicago Faucets continually advances water conservation through both its products and its operations. Chicago Faucets is also a member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), American Society of Health Care Engineering (ASHE), International Well Building Institute (IWBI), and a partner with EPA WaterSense. For more information visit:

ABOUT

The Chicago Faucet Company is part of the Geberit Group , a European sustainability leader, s innovator and global provider of sanitary technology with products available in the United States at geberit . This launch reflects Chicago Faucets' holistic approach to environmental stewardship. The company actively monitors and reduces its use of electricity, natural gas, and water, and has achieved a 60% reduction in landfill waste at its Milwaukee foundry Chicago Faucets recycles 98% of its scrap brass-over 20 tons internally and more than 600 tons with outside partners annually-while utilizing a clean, virgin alloy process that allows scrap to be recast as new product. For more information visit .

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company