SKLAR KIRSH CO-CHAIRMAN JEFFREY SKLAR NAMED 'TOP 100 LAWYER' BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced that Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar has been recognized as one of Los Angeles Business Journal's“Top 100 Lawyers.”Jeffrey Sklar is a Founding Partner of Sklar Kirsh and co-chairs the firm's Corporate practice.“His clients range from individuals and early-stage companies to large corporations,” states the feature. "His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partner dispute resolution and executive compensation.” Sklar's leadership at Sklar Kirsh has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative, entrepreneurial culture rooted in creative problem-solving and a keen understanding of client needs.As both a practicing attorney and firm leader, Sklar has continued to strengthen his entrepreneurial skill set. He created and produced The Practice of You , an 11-episode podcast series exploring how lawyers maintain their health and well-being, establishing himself as a thought leader at the intersection of legal careers and wellness. Building on this platform, Sklar also launched The Practice of You consulting practice, where he coaches professionals on how to optimize their practices and improve their lives.Sklar has been named a“Best Lawyer” for the past five consecutive years. In addition, earlier this year, he was named as a Los Angeles Times 2025 Executive Leadership Award nominee.

