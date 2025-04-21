ECFX Track Gains Momentum As Two More Am Law 50 Firms Sign On

Venice, California – ECFX, the industry leader in court notice and case monitoring automation, today announced that two additional Am Law 50 firms have adopted ECFX Track, further solidifying its position as the premier solution for streamlining case monitoring and risk mitigation. One of the firms, already leveraging ECFX Notice for automated court notice processing, is now expanding its use of ECFX solutions to drive greater operational efficiency.

ECFX Track revolutionizes legal workflows by eliminating the need for manual court website searches, automatically tracking cases across thousands of courts in over 40 states. The solution provides timely, reliable notifications with attached court documents sent directly to the ECFX inbox, while ensuring all filings are securely stored and organized within a firm's preferred Document Management System (DMS) using firm-defined naming conventions.

“As legal teams continue to seek more efficient solutions, ECFX Track represents a significant advancement in case monitoring technology,” said Dan O'Day, CEO and Co-Founder of ECFX.“These additional Am Law 50 firms joining our platform demonstrate the growing demand for automation that reduces administrative burden and enhances risk management.”

ECFX Track offers fully customizable notifications, allowing firms to tailor alerts to their specific workflow requirements. This ensures that key stakeholders receive critical case updates without unnecessary manual intervention. Moreover, the secure, anonymous tracking mechanism protects firm interests by enabling case monitoring without revealing their involvement.

ECFX continues to expand its footprint among the nation's top law firms, delivering automation solutions that not only streamline workflows but also significantly reduce operational risks and enhance visibility into case activity.

ECFX was founded by legal and technology experts to automate manual workflows in the legal industry, enabling firms to save time, mitigate risk, and improve visibility. Its flagship product, ECFX Notice, automates the downloading, profiling, storing, and distribution of court documents from electronic court filing (ECF) notices.

