O'brien, TEAMSTERS RALLY TO END LOCKOUT AT MAUSER PACKAGING
WHO:
Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President
Paul Dascher, Teamsters Local 117 Secretary-Treasurer
Bruce Harrell, Seattle Mayor
Teresa Mosqueda, King County Councilmember
April Sims, WSLC, AFL-CIO President
Locked Out Workers at Mauser Packaging Solutions/ICS
Community Supporters
WHAT/WHEN:
"End the Mauser Lockout" Rally
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
9:30 a.m. PT
WHERE:
Industrial Container Services/Mauser Packaging Solutions
7152 1st Ave. S.
Seattle, WA 98108
Contact: Paul Zilly, (206) 794-6673
[email protected]
