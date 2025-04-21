O'brien, TEAMSTERS RALLY TO END LOCKOUT AT MAUSER PACKAGING

SEATTLE, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will rally with Teamsters Local 117 members at Mauser Packaging Solutions, Inc., on Tuesday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m. Teamsters are fighting for a fair contract and demanding the company end its shameless lockout of workers.

Teamsters will be joined by Local 117 Secretary-Treasurer Paul Dascher, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO President April Sims.

"We won't allow a huge multinational like Mauser to bully workers who are speaking out for better conditions," O'Brien said. "These workers are the company's bread and butter and deserve to be treated with respect. Mauser needs to end this brutal lockout, stop harming workers and the Seattle community, and bargain a fair contract with sustainable hours and family-supporting pay."

On April 14, Mauser shut the doors on a group of 20 members of Local 117 who repurpose steel barrels at the company's ICS facility. The company unexpectedly initiated the lockout during contract negotiations. Teamsters have been picketing at the facility since then, calling on the company to end the lockout and bargain in good faith.