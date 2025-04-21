Zivel Newport Offers Novel Solutions For Anxiety, Stress And Pain

Get the Founder's Club pricing for a limited time! Introductory price good for the first 50 members only.

Steve and Gina Meyers, owners of Zivel Newport

Wellness Spa Therapies Use Cutting-edge Technology for Performance and Recovery.

- Gina MeyersNEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zivel Newport officially opens its doors in May 2025, offering clients an opportunity to enhance their wellness journey through innovativetechnologies.With a grand opening slated for late May 2025, Zivel Newport provides a range of advanced modalities designed to help clients reduce pain, manage stress and anxiety, and support recovery from athletic training.Currently accepting pre-registration for memberships , Zivel offers services including Cryotherapy, Infrared Sauna, Dry Float Therapy, Oxygen Therapy, Compression Therapy, Red Light Therapy, and Body Contouring services.Zivel's Modalities, Explained:● Cryotherapy: In a private, dedicated room, Zivel's electric cryo chamber immerses thebody in sub-zero temperatures to reduce inflammation and pain, increase endorphins, accelerate recovery, and burn up to 600 calories in less than three minutes.● Infrared Sauna: Surround yourself with infrared heat to revitalize and reset your body. In 30 minutes, this therapy boosts the immune system by purifying the body while improving blood flow, circulation, and flexibility.● Dry Float Therapy: A thin membrane separates you from warm water, allowing for a weightless, dry experience that promotes a deep meditative state. Dry float therapy has been shown to reduce pain, pressure, stress, and anxiety by at least 50% while also improving sleep quality.● Oxygen Therapy: Recharge with refreshing oxygen, which naturally restores energy levels, clears the mind, and revitalizes you. This therapy helps reduce stress on organs and muscles while enhancing mental clarity with the soothing benefits of scented pure oxygen.● Compression Therapy: Comfortable sleeves with varying air pocket intensities inflate and deflate to stimulate blood flow, improve performance, and accelerate recovery. Clients experience relief from aches and pains while relaxing in a reclined chair.● Red Light Therapy: Mirroring sunlight's repair and regeneration properties, infrared wavelengths penetrate the skin through a specialized bed, which boosts cellular energy, collagen production, and circulation.● Body Contouring: Using advanced Cryo-slim, Cryo-tone, Cryo-facial, and Cryo-Soothe technologies, Zivel Newport helps clients lose inches whiletightening and toning loose or aging skin. Sessions are conducted in a comfortable, private room with a certified Cryo-skin professional.Zivel's innovative therapies cater to individuals from all walks of life, offering effective stress relief and recovery solutions. Whether you're a college student managing a busy schedule, a parent juggling daily responsibilities, an athlete striving for peak performance, or one of the many who struggles with pain management, these treatments help reduce inflammation, swelling, and bloating.With a unique approach to health and wellness, Zivel empowers clients to feel their best every day. Its services are designed to support overall well-being, focusing on relieving physical discomfort and anxiety while enhancing performance.“These modalities have been life-changing, allowing me to manage my pain effectively," said Steve Meyers, co-owner of Zivel Newport. "With Zivel, I have the opportunity to help others in a meaningful and impactful way. Putting our passion into something so rewarding is what keeps me motivated every day.”By offering a diverse array of services under one roof, Zivel can cater to a wide range of clients, all seeking to enhance their quality of life. "Holistic wellness techniques play a vital role in maintaining a healthy body," said Gina Meyers, co-owner of Zivel Newport. "Our modalities support individuals with diverse wellness goals. Some clients use oxygen therapy for mindfulness, others turn to cryo-toning for aesthetic benefits, and many rely on red light therapy for joint pain relief. We love guiding our clients to discover the best therapies to meet their unique needs."Originally co-founded by Korn's lead guitarist, Brian Welch, and the band's physical therapist, Dr. Matt O'Neill, Zivel is dedicated to advancing drug-free pain relief. The wellness center provides a range of complementary and alternative therapies designed to accelerate recovery from physical and emotional trauma.“We created Zivel with a specific aim: to serve as a bridge between where you are and where you want to be, connecting you to a life with less stress, anxiety, and pain. With extensive, peer-reviewed research as a cornerstone of our care standards, we can successfully guide our clients on the path to recovery,” said O'Neill.Zivel came from Welch's own experience. Utilizing saltwater floating after a friend's recommendation, Welch knew he had to share the remarkable benefits of floating with others. From this foundation, other modalities were introduced, all aimed at helping individuals manage various conditions, from anxiety to arthritis.“What excites me most about Zivel is our ability to help revitalize every part of a person's life, which I feel is my purpose,” Welch said.For more information about Zivel Newport's modalities, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.About Zivel:Zivel is a cutting-edge wellness center focused on providing scientifically backed alternative healthcare solutions. Founded by Korn's lead guitarist, Brian Welch, and Dr. Matt O'Neill, Zivel offers a unique approach to health, integrating diverse healing modalities designed to meet the individual needs of its clients. With no singular focus or predetermined outcome, Zivel's innovative therapies deliver personalized results that reflect the unique needs of each individual. Committed to excellence, Zivel prioritizes superior service and compassion, aiming to enhance the well-being of its clients by helping them reduce stress, anxiety, and pain.About Zivel Newport:Franchised by Gina and Steve Meyers, a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for health and wellness, Zivel Newport is dedicated to serving the community with innovative, science-backed therapies. With backgrounds in fitness and business and personal experience using cryotherapy for pain management, the duo looks forward to serving the community with their holistic health practices. Their exceptional services help individuals relievestress, improve mental clarity, and achieve overall well-being.

