Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir: An Enchanting Evening At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 21 April 2025: As part of its vision to preserve the legacy of the Arab region's iconic artists, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is set to host a poetic and discussion evening titled 'Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir' on Friday, 25 April. This special evening will be held in commemoration of the renowned Lebanese poet Bashara Al-Khoury – the poet of love, passion, beauty, and youth. Taking place at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Theatre, the event will delve into key moments in the poet's illustrious career and enduring legacy. It will feature a rich poetic and discussion session with Dr Imad Khalaf, a researcher at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's Poetry Academy, Kinana Issa, a literary critic, and Lorca Spiti, a Lebanese poet. The session will include in-depth analysis of a selection of his poems, live recitations, and a spotlight on his profound influence on both contemporary Lebanese and Arab poets, as well as his global impact as an icon of Arabic poetry. The evening will conclude with a captivating musical performance by artists Rayan Jrira and Hala Trad, who will perform a selection of Al-Akhtal Al-Saghir's sung poems, including: 'Sayyid Al Hawa Qamri' (The Master of Love is My Moon) and 'Ya Aqed Al Hajebin' (O You Who Knot Your Eyebrows), both famously performed by Fairuz; 'Ash Enta' (Live, You Live) performed by Farid Al Atrash; 'Adhanitni Bil Hijr' (You Have Exhausted Me With Abandonment); and 'Jafna Alam Al Ghazal' (His Eyelids Taught Love) performed by Mohammed Abdel Wahab. This evening reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's ongoing efforts to revive and honour legendary figures in Arabic literature. It also provides an engaging platform for audiences to connect with their artistic and linguistic heritage, helping to bridge the gap between new generations and the Arabic literary classics. The event affirms poetry's timeless role as a powerful tool of human expression.
