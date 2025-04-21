Geography Warned Us. We Kept Digging

Restoration work underway on Kashmir Highway

By Dr. Masoon A. Beig

Between the mountain towns of Banihal and Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, the land is breaking apart. Boulders fall without warning. Slopes collapse. The National Highway-44, a lifeline that connects Jammu to Srinagar, is being expanded. But the cost of this four-lane upgrade is being paid by the mountains themselves.

This stretch of road lies in one of the most geologically fragile regions of the Himalayas. These are young mountains, still forming, still shifting. The slopes here are steep and made of loose rocks, clay, and shale. When disturbed, they do not hold. Cutting into them for road expansion upsets their natural balance and makes landslides more likely.

Climate change is adding fuel to the fire. The region is seeing more intense rainfall, sudden cloudbursts, and warmer temperatures. Rainwater quickly fills cracks in the soil, making slopes heavy and unstable. The cloudburst near Seri village in 2022 washed away an entire section of the highway in just minutes. Rising temperatures also break down rock through repeated freezing and thawing. These changes make an already risky terrain even more dangerous.

The way construction is done often ignores these realities. One common method is toe cutting, where the bottom of a slope is removed to make space for the road. This weakens the entire slope, making it more likely to collapse. Tunnels, like the ones built between Nashri and Banihal, pass through unstable rock. Without careful study, they can trigger cave-ins or cracks on the surface.

The road itself is not the only problem. Along NH-44, shops, eateries, and houses have popped up quickly, many built without drainage systems or slope support. When it rains, water seeps into the soil, making it heavier and more likely to slide. In some places, the natural flow of water is blocked, causing it to pool in dangerous areas.

Traffic adds more stress. NH-44 carries thousands of vehicles each day, including trucks, buses, and army convoys. The constant shaking from heavy traffic loosens rocks and disturbs the soil. In narrow areas like Ramsu and Nachlana, where the road is already prone to landslides, the extra pressure from traffic makes things worse. Pollution and heat from idling vehicles also weaken the environment further.

Another major concern is deforestation. Trees are nature's way of keeping slopes stable. Their roots hold the soil and soak up extra rainwater. But large numbers of trees have been cut down to make way for the highway. With no tree cover, the rain hits bare soil, washing it away. The loss of forest has also harmed local wildlife and reduced the land's ability to deal with sudden weather changes.

Each year, landslides damage vehicles, delay transport, and sometimes take lives. Essential supplies are disrupted. Travelers are stranded. Yet most responses are short-term, focusing only on clearing debris rather than preventing future damage.

The solution lies in working with nature, not against it. Road construction in this region should be guided by scientific studies of the land. Slope cutting and tunneling must be done with care and proper planning. Retaining walls should be reinforced with plants that help hold soil. Reforestation must become a priority, using native trees and grasses.

Drainage systems need to be repaired or rebuilt to manage water better. Monitoring systems can provide early warnings of slope movement. Reducing traffic through alternate routes like the Mughal Road or the Sinthan-Kishtwar link can ease the load on NH-44. A reliable railway line from Jammu to Srinagar would help too.

The mountains are not taking revenge. They are reacting to pressure. This is not just a road project gone wrong. It is a reminder that geography matters. And if we ignore the signals, nature will keep pushing back.

– Dr. Masoon A. Beig teaches Geography at Altaf Memorial Government Degree College, Kelam Kulgam. He specialises in mountain environments and human impact on fragile terrains.