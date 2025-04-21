Russians Attack Logging Company In Chernihiv Region With Drones
As reported by Ukrinform, the National Polic confirmed the incident.
No casualties were reported, the police emphasized.
The attack caused damage to both the building and the surrounding area of the enterprise. Firefighters extinguished the fire that broke out on the roof of the building and among stored timber products.
Police units from the town of Semenivka promptly arrived at the scene and documented the aftermath of the attack.
The incident has been recorded in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War Crimes).Read also: Russian agent detained in Chernihiv region for aiding invaders to adjust strikes on military trains
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces attacked a hospital in Semenivka with strike drones, injuring a nurse. On April 14, drones targeted a passenger train in the same town.
Photo: National Police
