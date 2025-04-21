Enviri Corporation Announces Gary Lada As President Of Harsco Rail

“Gary's extensive experience in the Rail industry and his proven track record of operational excellence make him the ideal leader to drive our division forward,” said Enviri CEO Nick Grasberger.“His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Lada will be an Enviri Executive Leadership team member and report directly to Grasberger. Lada brings extensive rail industry experience from his tenure at GE Transportation (now Wabtec), where he held key roles focused on operational excellence. Most recently, Gary led both the global Milton Roy and Air & Gas Solutions businesses at Ingersoll Rand over the last 8 years.

Lada holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University and will be based in Columbia, South Carolina, with the other members of the Harsco Rail leadership team.

Regarding the departure of Heuschmid, Grasberger added,“Claus has been a valued member of the Enviri leadership team and has made significant contributions to Harsco Rail. The company thanks Claus for his dedicated service and leadership and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

Additionally, Harsco Rail has recently strengthened its leadership team by hiring an accomplished chief financial officer, Barry Learner, and vice president of operations, Mike Lafferty. These leadership changes are a key part of the company's strategy to position Harsco Rail to capture profitable growth opportunities and generate returns above its cost of capital.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at .

About Harsco Rail

Harsco Rail, a worldwide division of Enviri Corporation, is a technological and innovative global supplier of railway track Maintenance of Way and services with over 100 years of operations. Harsco Rail provides expert engineering, vehicles and equipment, innovative technology, safety technology, dedicated parts and services, contracting services, and quality maintenance from nine main locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, China, and Australia. Additional information can be found at .