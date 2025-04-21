403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 21/04: Breakout Setup (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 88,500. Add a stop-loss at 83,500. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 83,500. Add a stop-loss at 88,500
Bitcoin has done better than US stocks recently. It has remained in a consolidation phase in the past few days as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices have dropped and formed a death cross, pointing to more downside this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe four-hour chart shows that Bitcoin bottomed at $74,430 earlier this month. It then formed a double-bottom pattern there, and then moved above the neckline at $81,180The BTC/USD pair has slowly formed a bullish pennant pattern, a sign that it will soon have a strong bullish breakout. This pattern has a tall vertical line and a symmetrical triangle, and a bullish breakout happens when the two trendlines near their confluence level.The pair has moved above the 50-period and 100-period moving averages, a sign that bulls are in control for now.Therefore, with the two lines of the triangle patterns nearing their confluence, there is a likelihood that the BTC/USD pair will have a strong bullish breakout, with the initial target being at 88,585, the highest point in April last year. A strong drop below the support at 83000 will invalidate the bullish view.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment