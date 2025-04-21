Bitcoin Etfs Accelerate Demand, Outpacing Mining Supply

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have acquired over 529,000 BTC since January 2024, surpassing the 249,725 BTC mined during the same period. This significant disparity highlights a growing supply-demand imbalance in the Bitcoin market.

The surge in ETF acquisitions follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. Leading the influx, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust attracted $3.23 billion in January 2025 alone, bringing its total assets to $59.39 billion. Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund also saw substantial growth, with $1.28 billion in inflows during the same month.

By the end of 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs had amassed over $35 billion in net inflows, with IBIT accounting for $37.31 billion and FBTC for $11.84 billion. The total assets under management across all spot Bitcoin ETFs reached 1.13 million BTC, valued at approximately $107 billion.

The April 2025 Bitcoin halving event further tightened supply by reducing mining rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per block. Historically, such halving events have led to significant price increases, with previous cycles averaging a 350% rise within a year.

