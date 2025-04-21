First Commercial Sea Shipment Of Indian Pomegranates Arrives In U.S. Market

MENAFN - KNN India)The first commercial sea shipment of the renowned Indian Bhagwa variety of pomegranates has successfully reached New York.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in introducing Indian pomegranates to distant markets and demonstrates the potential for these premium fruits to gain prominence in the competitive U.S. market.

The shipment, consisting of 4,620 boxes and weighing approximately 14 tons, arrived on the U.S. East Coast in the second week of March, completing its journey within five weeks from departure.

The transition from traditional air freight to the more cost-effective and sustainable sea freight mode represents a strategic shift in export logistics for the pomegranate industry.

This follows last year's developments when India gained market access to the USA for pomegranates.

In 2023, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) collaborated with the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS), National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO - India), and National Research Centre for Pomegranate, Solapur (NRCP) to conduct successful trial shipments by air.

Building on these efforts, APEDA and the ICAR-National Research Centre for Pomegranate conducted static trials that enhanced pomegranate shelf life to up to 60 days.

This breakthrough enabled India to dispatch its first trial commercial sea shipment in February 2024, consisting of 4,200 boxes totaling 12.6 tons, in partnership with InI Farms from the Irradiation Facility Center in Navi Mumbai.

A critical factor in this success was APEDA's facilitation of the USDA pre-clearance program for pomegranates in December 2024, which significantly reduced logistical and regulatory barriers for Indian exporters.

The recent shipment was exported by Kay Bee Exports, a leading Mumbai-based exporter registered with APEDA.

The pomegranates were sourced directly from the company's farms, ensuring that export benefits reach Indian farmers at the grassroots level.

Market reception in New York has been exceptionally positive, with reports describing the arrival quality as "excellent." American consumers have been particularly impressed by the visual appeal and superior taste of the Indian Bhagwa pomegranates.

The export statistics reflect growing international demand for Indian pomegranates.

In fiscal year 2023-24, India exported 72,011 metric tons of pomegranates valued at USD 69.08 million.

The current fiscal year has already shown significant growth of 21 percent, with exports valued at USD 59.76 million between April and January 2024-2025.

Key export destinations include the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

(KNN Bureau)