Virginia Cancer Specialists, #1 Physician Practice Across All Medical Specialties And Cancer By Castle Connolly, 2025, Names 6 Additional Physicians As Top Docs
"One of the greatest benefits of practicing among my Virginia Cancer Specialists and US Oncology colleagues is the brain trust of more than 2,700 affiliated network providers, collaborating and sharpening each other's skills to safely push the boundaries of what's possible in cancer treatment together. This environment ensures that every patient benefits from a deep well of expertise while receiving highly personalized care like family," shared Kevin Diasti, MD, who sees patients in Loudoun and Reston.
Castle Connolly's evaluation process is considered rigorous and unbiased, led by a physician-driven research team. Unlike paid listings, this prestigious honor is earned solely on merit-physicians cannot pay to be included. Instead, they are nominated by their peers as the most trusted experts in cancer care, the doctors they would choose for their own family members. This ranking is a testament to a physician's technical expertise, clinical excellence, and compassionate bedside manner.
Castle Connolly is a leading research and information resource for patients looking to find and connect with the best healthcare. They provide healthcare consumers with trusted, entirely merit-based lists of top doctors in their local communities and across the country.
Their physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both national and state levels. Robust and unbiased screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made. Following peer nomination, Castle Connolly's evaluation includes significant scrutiny of medical education, training, hospital appointments, and professional achievements, as well as focuses on demonstrated excellence in interpersonal skills such as listening, communicating, showing empathy, and earning the trust of patients. When available, Castle Connolly also evaluates outcome and procedure volume data in its research process.
The most recent Virginia Cancer Specialists physicians recognized as Top Docs in 2025 include:
Samantha DiBenedetto, MD, Medical Oncology
Matthew T. Hueman, MD, FACS, FSSO, (Breast) Surgery
Lindy Rosal, MD, FACS, (Breast) Surgery
M. Adham Salkeni, MD, FRCPC, Medical Oncology
Chao Yin, MD, Medical Oncology
Kevin Diasti, MD, Medical Oncology
Other 2025 Castle Connolly Top Docs from Virginia Cancer Specialists include:
Harold C. Agbahiwe, MD, Radiation Oncology
Stephanie Akbari, MD, FACS, (Breast) Surgery
Ivan Aksentijevich, MD, Medical Oncology
Christina Brzezniak, DO, Medical Oncology
Daniel G. Chong, MD, Medical Oncology
Robert Christie, MD, Medical Oncology
Ajay Dar, MD, Medical Oncology
Anne Favret, MD, Medical Oncology
John Feigert, MD, Medical Oncology
Elizabeth Feldman, MD, FACS, (Breast) Surgery
Mitul Gandhi, MD, Medical Oncology
Jessica Heintz, MD, FAAHPM, Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Alina M. Huang, MD, Medical Oncology
Danijela Jelovac, MD, Medical Oncology
Sandeep J. Khandhar, MD, FACS, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Jey A. Maran, MD, Medical Oncology
Robert L. Marsh, MD, Medical Oncology
Timothy A. McCarthy, MD, Medical Oncology
Geoffrey D. Moorer, MD, Medical Oncology
Jacob A. Ninan, MD, Medical Oncology
Gregory J. Orloff, MD, Medical Oncology
Dipti Patel-Donnelly, MD, Medical Oncology
Patricia Rodriguez, MD, Medical Oncology (Retired)
Amitabha (Amit) Sarma, MD, Medical Oncology
Gregory S. Sibley, MD, Radiation Oncology
Muhammad Siddiqui, MD, Palliative Medicine
Alexander I. Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, FASCO, Medical Oncology
Hernan Vargas, MD, FACS, (Breast) Surgery
David Weintritt, MD, FACS, (Breast) Surgery
Felasfa M. Wodajo, MD, Orthopaedic (Musculoskeletal Tumor) Surgery
About Virginia Cancer Specialists
Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 and 2025 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connolly top doctors in cancer care and across all medical specialties. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials-the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology . For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists
The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.
