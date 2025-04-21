Gen.G Global Academy Launches Gen.G Collegiate Cup in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates Students from leading universities will battle it out using HONOR Magic7 Pro, delivering elite-level mobile performance. Gen.G Global Academy, the education arm of the renowned global esports organization Gen.G, is proud to announce its inaugural collegiate esports tournament in the MENA region. This groundbreaking event will bring together over 15 universities from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, marking the first collegiate esports tournament of its kind in the region. The Gen.G Collegiate Cup is more than just a competition; it is part of a broader initiative titled“The Road to Gen.G Collegiate Cup”. This comprehensive program provides students with opportunities to deepen their understanding of professional esports and the gaming industry. Participants will engage in training sessions with esports professionals, attend seminars, and participate in conferences focused on key topics in the esports ecosystem. A total of 300 students have signed up to compete across three popular game titles: PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, and Valorant. These players will battle for a total prize pool of USD 11,000, showcasing their skills on both mobile and PC platforms. During the tournament, HONOR will enhance Gen.G Collegiate Cup experience by equipping the teams with the brand's cutting-edge HONOR Magic7 Pro smartphones. This powerful smartphone features top-tier performance, ultra-responsive display, and advanced cooling system, which will ensure players have the best possible competitive experience. Guan Wang, President of Gen.G Global Academy, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament: “The overwhelming interest in participating in the Gen.G Collegiate Cup is a demonstration of students' desire and motivation to actively participate in building the esports ecosystem for the region. Together with our partners, we are looking forward to building the collegiate esports ecosystem in the region towards new heights.” Ingmar Wang, CEO of HONOR Middle East & Africa shared similar sentiments: “At HONOR, we see esports as more than just competition-it's about community, innovation, and inspiring the next generation of talent.” He added“being part of this exciting tournament allows us to showcase how our technology, especially on HONOR Magic7 Pro, can empower young gamers and elevate their gameplay experience to the next level.” HONOR's participation underscores the brand's dedication to advancing the esports industry, elevating mobile gaming and establishing new standards of innovation. Adding to this, Joe Zoghbi, Publishing Lead, MENA at Tencent Games, commented on the initiative: “As we continue to nurture the next generation of esports talent in the region, this initiative stands as a powerful platform for discovery and growth. Reaching thousands of students and activating tournaments across 15 universities, we're not only spotlighting emerging talent, but also giving them the tools, coaching, and competitive stages they need to level up. It's inspiring to see how these students are seizing the moment, and we're proud to play a part in shaping their journey”. Gen.G Esports continues its mission to develop talent for the gaming and esports industry globally, aligning with Saudi Arabia's National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES). With offices in Seoul, Shanghai, Los Angeles, and now Riyadh, Gen.G is committed to fostering innovation and growth within the esports landscape.