MENAFN - PR Newswire) Freedom Mortgage is one of the top VA and FHA lenders in the U.S., according to Inside Mortgage Finance magazine (January–September, 2024). The company is proud to have serviced the mortgages of 2.5 million homeowners last year, representing over $625 billion in loans. In 2024, Freedom Mortgage also provided 316,000 borrowers with financing for their homes and helped 50,000 borrowers achieve a better financial position through loan modifications or partial claims.

Freedom Mortgage Wins Fannie Mae STAR Performer Award for 9th Year in a Row, a Top-Performing Mortgage Servicer

"We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service every day. It means so much to us that our efforts have been recognized by Fannie Mae," said Stanley C. Middleman, president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage. "As we celebrate 35 years in business, I am so proud of our servicing team for providing our customers with the best experience as they obtain their mortgages to become homeowners."

"We're proud of this year's top-performing STAR Program servicers who are critical partners in our mission to provide stability to borrowers based on strong servicing standards," said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "Our servicers continue to show their commitment to operational excellence while reducing credit loss – a crucial component to the overall safety and soundness of Fannie Mae's business and the residential mortgage market."

The STAR program is a performance management and recognition program that acknowledges companies across the country that demonstrate excellence in mortgage servicing and their ability to assist homeowners. Servicers are measured based on their general servicing performance, roll rates, retention, liquidation efficiency, six-month modification performance, and timeline management, compared against the performance of other Fannie Mae loans with similar credit characteristics.

In addition to providing home financing, through Freedom Cares (TeamFreedomCares ), Freedom Mortgage's employee engagement and philanthropic program, the company strives to better the communities in which it operates. To watch a recap of Freedom Mortgage's philanthropic activities in 2024, click here or visit . For more information, visit FreedomMortgage/community .

About Freedom Mortgage

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through retail, wholesale, and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage is a top VA and FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. (Inside Mortgage Finance, January–September, 2024), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment, where all team members can thrive. Earlier this year, Freedom Mortgage was honored for the fourth year in a row as a Top Workplaces USA . Last year, Freedom Mortgage made it back on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll for the ninth time as one of the fastest-growing private companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. Freedom Mortgage, Lender NMLS ID: 2767. Equal Housing Opportunity. For more information, visit FreedomMortgage .

