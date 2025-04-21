Refillgenie Offers 30-Day And 90-Day Prescription Refill Plans

RefillGenie's medication refill service helps patients maintain medication adherence with convenient text-based prescription refills for chronic conditions.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RefillGenie , a physician-founded telehealth company specializing in medication refills, today announced the availability of its 30-day and 90-day prescription refill plans for people managing chronic conditions who face gaps in their healthcare access. The text-based service aims to address medication adherence challenges for patients between doctors, insurance plans, or experiencing other healthcare disruptions.

The New Jersey-based telehealth company now offers two prescription refill options : a 30-day supply plan priced at $24.99 and a 90-day supply plan at $58.99. Each plan allows patients to refill up to three existing medications without requiring appointments.

According to the company, many patients managing chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes experience potentially dangerous lapses in medication due to difficulties accessing healthcare providers or affording co-pays. These gaps in medication adherence can lead to serious health complications.

"We created this service because we were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they'd run out of their blood pressure medication," said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie. "Our simple, text-based service ensures anyone can access their life-saving medications when needed, especially during transitions between doctors or insurance plans."

Patient Briana G. described her experience: "Proficient, seamless and recommended! I had my RX approved and ready the same day from CVS. Highly recommend!"

The company currently serves patients in 45 states across the United States. Their services specifically focus on maintaining continuity of care for existing prescriptions rather than starting new medications.

"This was my first time using RefillGenie and it was the best experience ever," said patient Ashlie K. "I was stressed because my Dr. has me on meds but makes me jump through hoops for refills. I had been out for a few days and feeling horrible. When I found RefillGenie it was 2pm. I filled out the paper work, sent in required Info and by 5pm my pharmacy was calling me telling me I had meds ready for pickup. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. I have been telling everyone I know. Dr. Kelly (the one who sent in my prescriptions) also text me coupons for some of my meds so I saved extra money. I wish I could give more stars honestly because they deserve it. Customer service was top tier. Consider giving them a try. Thank you again RefillGenie!!!"

The service provides same-day prescription refills with a standard turnaround time of 12 hours, and an optional 4-hour expedited service. This speed is particularly valuable for mental health medications like Lexapro, Zoloft, and Wellbutrin, where sudden discontinuation can lead to withdrawal symptoms or treatment setbacks.

RefillGenie's text-based platform makes the process straightforward for patients who need refills for their existing medications. The service is particularly valuable for people who are:

.Between doctor appointments

.Transitioning between insurance plans

.Traveling or temporarily relocated

.Experiencing unexpected life events that disrupt care

RefillGenie emphasizes that patient safety remains their top priority. The service cannot refill controlled substances, sedatives, muscle relaxants, lifestyle medications, or prescriptions requiring close monitoring. In some cases, patients may be advised to complete bloodwork before receiving a refill, for which RefillGenie provides lab orders and interpretation at no additional cost.

The company emphasizes that while they provide a critical bridge in care, patients should re-establish relationships with primary care providers as soon as possible for comprehensive health management. RefillGenie serves as a temporary solution during gaps in traditional healthcare access.

RefillGenie is not an online pharmacy. It is a telehealth platform where customers can interact with a board-certified physician via encrypted text chat; if approved, the physician sends a prescription for a refill of an existing medication. Proof of a previous prescription is required.

To learn more about RefillGenie's services, call +1 (929)-274-3052. Stay updated with the latest healthcare insights and news by visiting the company blog at RefillGenie News .

###

About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie (about-us/ ) were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States



Note to Editors

.RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 45 states across the USA.

.The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

.RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

.The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

.RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

End of Press Release.

Stephen Kelly

RefillGenie

+1 929-274-3052

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.