Simply Dental Management“Completes The Circle” Of Dentistry, Cementing Its Role As A Leading, Patient-First DSO

HOPKINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simply Dental Management (SDM), a doctor-led Dental Support Organization (DSO), announces its continued growth across New England and beyond-bringing comprehensive support to general and specialty dental practices while maintaining a deeply personal, patient-first approach.

Founded by Dr. Sam Alkhoury, SDM helps providers offload administrative burdens-HR, marketing, compliance, and operations-while keeping full clinical autonomy.“We build practices that feel local but benefit from the strength of a knowledgeable support team,” said Dr. Alkhoury.“Every decision is rooted in what's best for patients and providers. We're growing, but staying grounded.”

SDM partners across all specialties-from Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry to Endodontics, Periodontics and Oral Surgery -creating a full-circle model of oral health support. Privately owned and led by a single, engaged founder, SDM remains agile and connected, offering individualized support to every practice in its network.

“As an Endodontist and partner, I now enjoy my profession on a level I never imagined,” said Dr. Karyn Stern of Worcester Endodontics.“SDM gives me the freedom to focus entirely on patient care and personal growth without the stress of running a business.”

Recognized by Inc. 5000 and Becker's“55 DSOs to Know,” SDM continues to scale without sacrificing quality.“After 31 years in practice, I wanted to keep caring for patients without handling the business side,” added Dr. Dennis Sherman, now-retired orthodontist from Milton Orthodontics.“SDM made that possible-and helped the practice grow.”

Beyond dentistry, SDM supports the community through initiatives like its Toys for Tots campaign (with 3,000+ toys donated), school supply drives, oral health education in preschools, and local youth sports and arts sponsorships.

“Our goal is to be seen-not just as a business, but as a team truly doing dentistry differently,” said Dr. Alkhoury.

SDM welcomes conversations with dental professionals, DSOs, and investors looking to grow with a purpose-driven, people-focused partner.

About Simply Dental Management

Simply Dental Management is a doctor-led Dental Support Organization that owns and operates a network of general and specialty dental practices throughout New England. With a focus on individualized support, clinical excellence, and community connection, SDM provides dentists with the tools and freedom to focus on what matters most-patient care.

