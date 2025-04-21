Altais Introduces Abridge AI To Reduce Physician Burnout And Enhance Clinical Documentation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Altais is pleased to announce the availability of the Abridge AI platform across its growing 10,000+ provider networks, marking a significant step forward in reducing documentation burden and supporting physician well-being. This ambient clinical documentation technology leverages advanced artificial intelligence to streamline workflows and helps providers spend more time focusing on patient care.Abridge uses ambient listening and generative AI to automatically capture and summarize patient-provider conversations directly into the clinical note. Seamlessly integrating with leading electronic health record systems like Epic and Athena, Abridge reduces cognitive load and helps physicians focus more fully on clinical relationships.“Altais was founded on the belief that restoring joy to the practice of medicine starts with putting the physician and patient relationship back at the center,” said Nishant Anand, MD, CEO of Altais.“By deploying innovative tools like Abridge, we are reimagining the care experience-reducing friction, easing documentation demands, and creating space for more authentic and lasting patient connections.”Abridge, founded by a physician and purpose-built for healthcare, is a leader in ambient AI technology. The platform has demonstrated measurable improvements in physician satisfaction, documentation quality, and time savings across a variety of clinical settings.“Ambient listening and AI-powered technologies like Abridge are more than just time savers-they are transformative,” said Kumar Murukurthy, MD, chief information and digital officer at Altais.“We chose Abridge not only for its technological excellence but because it aligns with our core values-supporting physicians, improving patient outcomes, and restoring the human connection in healthcare.”Yeri Park, MD, a primary care physician at Family Care Specialists Medical Group-an Altais Medical Group practice in Los Angeles County-has seen the benefits firsthand.“It's a game changer for reducing the administrative workload in primary care,” said Dr. Park.“With Abridge, I can spend less time at the computer and more time listening to and connecting with my patients. That makes a real difference.”About AltaisAltais is a healthcare services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage healthcare delivery instead of managing a healthcare business.In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 10,000 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients. And we're growing. Organizations within the Altais family of companies include Brown & Toland Physicians, Altais Medical Group Southern California, Altais Care Network Arizona, Altais Medical Group Riverside, Altais Medical Group Salinas, and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.About AbridgeAbridge was founded in 2018 to power deeper understanding in healthcare. The enterprise-grade AI platform transforms medical conversations into clinically useful and billable documentation at the point of care, reducing administrative burden and clinician burnout while improving patient experience. With deep EHR integration, support for 28+ languages, and 50+ specialties, Abridge is used across a wide range of care settings, including outpatient, emergency department, and inpatient.Abridge's enterprise-grade AI platform is purpose-built for healthcare. Supported by Linked Evidence, Abridge is the only solution that maps AI-generated summaries to source data, helping clinicians quickly trust and verify the output. As a pioneer in generative AI for healthcare, Abridge is setting the industry standard for the responsible deployment of AI across health systems.Abridge was recently awarded Best in KLAS for Ambient AI segment in addition to other accolades, including 2025 Forbes AI 50 List, TIME Best Inventions of 2024, and Fortune's 2024 AI 50 Innovators.

