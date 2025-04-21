The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) For The US Fell In March
|
Summary Table of Composite Economic Indexes
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
6-Month
|
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Sep to Mar
|
Leading Index
|
101.4
|
|
101.2
|
r
|
100.5
|
p
|
|
Percent Change
|
-0.2
|
|
-0.2
|
r
|
-0.7
|
|
-1.2
|
Diffusion
|
45.0
|
|
40.0
|
|
50.0
|
|
70.0
|
Coincident Index
|
114.0
|
r
|
114.3
|
r
|
114.4
|
p
|
|
Percent Change
|
-0.1
|
r
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
|
0.8
|
Diffusion
|
75.0
|
|
100.0
|
|
75.0
|
|
100.0
|
Lagging Index
|
118.8
|
r
|
119.2
|
r
|
119.1
|
p
|
|
Percent Change
|
0.5
|
r
|
0.3
|
r
|
-0.1
|
|
0.7
|
Diffusion
|
57.1
|
|
57.1
|
|
21.4
|
|
57.1
|
p Preliminary r Revised c Corrected
|
Source: The Conference Board
|
Indexes equal 100 in 2016
|
|
|
About The Conference Board Leading Economic Index® (LEI) and Coincident Economic Index® (CEI) for the US
The composite economic indexes are key elements in an analytic system designed to signal peaks and troughs in the business cycle. Comprised of multiple independent indicators, the indexes are constructed to summarize and reveal common turning points in the economy in a clearer and more convincing manner than any individual component.
The CEI reflects current economic conditions and is highly correlated with real GDP. The LEI is a predictive tool that anticipates-or "leads"-turning points in the business cycle by around seven months.
The ten components of the Leading Economic Index® for the US are:
-
Average weekly hours in manufacturing
Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance
Manufacturers' new orders for consumer goods and materials
ISM® Index of New Orders
Manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders
Building permits for new private housing units
S&P 500® Index of Stock Prices
Leading Credit IndexTM
Interest rate spread (10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds rate)
Average consumer expectations for business conditions
The four components of the Coincident Economic Index® for the US are:
-
Payroll employment
Personal income less transfer payments
Manufacturing and trade sales
Industrial production
To access data, please visit:
About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's AheadTM. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. ConferenceBoard
SOURCE The Conference BoardWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment