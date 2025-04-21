Smart Mist USA Offers App-Controlled Misting Systems For Outdoor Spaces

The company provides high-pressure cooling solutions that allow homeowners to enjoy outdoor areas during hot weather via smartphone control.

ORANGEVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Mist USA , a California-based outdoor cooling solutions provider, has introduced app-controlled misting systems designed to help homeowners maximize enjoyment of their patios and outdoor spaces during hot weather. The systems feature smartphone control capabilities, allowing users to operate their misting systems remotely without interrupting their outdoor relaxation.

The company's high-pressure misting systems operate at 1000 psi and feature stainless steel tubing along with anti-drip nozzles that include built-in filters. These technical specifications help address common concerns with traditional misting systems, such as excessive moisture and inadequate cooling.

"Many homeowners invest significantly in creating beautiful outdoor spaces, only to find them unusable during peak summer heat," said Jeff Merrick, President of Smart Mist USA. "Our systems were developed specifically to address this challenge by providing effective cooling without the soaking effect that comes with lower-pressure systems available at retail stores."

Smart Mist USA' technology allows users to activate interval misting from their phones, giving them control over how long the system sprays and pauses. For example, users can set the system to spray for three seconds and pause for eight seconds or customize any interval to achieve their desired cooling effect.

Additionally, an advanced timer feature enables users to program the system to activate at specific times throughout the day. The system can be set to turn on at 3:00 PM for four hours and again at 10:00 AM the next day for two hours, providing scheduling flexibility based on when outdoor spaces are most likely to be used.

Customer Fred L. shared his experience: "SmartMist helped me design a system that I installed without any issues. It works perfectly... a very fine mist...a quality system. Jeff was very helpful!!"

The company currently serves residents and businesses in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas - states where outdoor heat can significantly limit the use of patios and garden areas.

Smart Mist USA's systems stand out with:

.Complete App Control: Manage all functions remotely.

.High-Pressure Cooling: Utilizes 1000 psi for a fine mist that cools effectively.

.Quiet Operation: Enjoy the cool without disruptive noise.

.Easy DIY Installation: Designed as the world's easiest DIY installation.

.Durability & Style: Features beautiful and durable stainless steel tubing.

.Premium Nozzles: Equipped with anti-drip nozzles that include built-in filters.

Jerry H., another customer, noted: "This is so good. Install looked hard but what a surprise how easy it was. Jeff is amazing always answer phone and so helpful. We love our system and will make our summers in Texas so much more enjoyable. Thank you Jeff!"

Smart Mist USA provides a warranty for its systems, with pump coverage ranging from one year or 800 hours for most models to 120 days for specific models. Other components except for nozzles are covered for six months. The company notes that proper maintenance, including oil changes according to manual guidelines, is required to maintain warranty coverage.

For customers considering a purchase, Smart Mist USA offers a 15-day return policy. Returns require prior authorization, and items must be in new condition with original packaging. All returns are subject to a 25% restocking fee, and customers are responsible for return shipping costs.

"Glad we purchased them. They are quiet and look great," said customer David R. about his experience with the system.

The company is currently offering free shipping on all orders over $50.

Smart Mist USA was founded after Merrick's personal experience with ineffective retail misting systems. After building a patio for his family near Sacramento, California, he found summer evenings too hot to enjoy the space. Multiple attempts with store-bought systems resulted in wet patios rather than comfortable cooling.

For more information about Smart Mist USA's app-controlled misting systems, visit the company website or call +1 916-308-3856.

About Smart Mist USA

Smart Mist USA (pages/about-us ) was born on the hot summer days near Sacramento, California. Founder Jeff Merrick created the company after experiencing firsthand the limitations of store-bought misting systems that left his patio wet rather than comfortably cool. After experimenting with various setups for his own patio, Merrick created a solution that combined high-pressure technology with modern smart features to offer reliable misting systems that deliver exceptional cooling without soaking. Over the years, Smart Mist USA has become a trusted provider of advanced misting systems for residential and commercial use, helping customers enjoy their outdoor areas even during intense summer heat.

Smart Mist USA LLC

5835 Beech Ave. Orangevale, CA 95662



.Smart Mist USA offers a wide range of misting systems, tailored for various commercial applications.

.All components are made with the highest quality materials, ensuring long-lasting performance.

.Smart Mist USA products are designed for high-traffic environments, ideal for restaurants, outdoor venues, and more.

.Smart Mist USA offers detailed warranty for their range of products.

.The company has a transparent refund and exchange policy for customers.

.Smart Mist USA is headquartered in Orangevale, California.

