Teacherlists' We Love Teachers Sweepstakes Brings Classroom Supplies To Educators Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To enter to win supplies, teachers simply add select branded products to their back-to-school supply list and upload to TeacherLists-it's that easy! With a variety of exciting prizes up for grabs, educators across the country have the chance to stock their classrooms with much-needed supplies, while also making it easier for families to shop for back-to-school supplies with the TeacherLists platform.

This year marks TeacherLists' third year hosting the We Love Teachers Sweepstakes, and it's the biggest one yet, with more brands involved than ever. Running from April to June, the event was created to honor Teacher Appreciation Week, which typically takes place during the first week of May. This initiative is especially crucial today, as recent reports show that teachers are spending an average of $500 to $800 of their own money on classroom supplies.

"We started the We Love Teachers Sweepstakes several years ago as a way to get supplies to teachers and help offset some of the out-of-pocket expenses many teachers pay. Each year we've increased our brand partners and prizes; this year we have the most brand giveaways to date. This sweepstakes is one of the ways TeacherLists and our partners show our appreciation for teachers throughout the year," says Charles Field, CEO of School Family Media.

TeacherLists users can expect to see their favorite products from brands including: Case-it, Casio, Clorox®, Crayola, Dial®, Elmer's®, EXPO®, Fiskars®, Five Star®, Germ-X®, Huggies®, Kleenex®, Master Lock®, Panasonic, Paper Mate®, Play-Doh Modeling Compound, Post-It® Notes, Seat Sack®, Scotch® Brand Tape, Sharpie®, STAEDTLER®, Viva®, Ziploc®

Teachers can visit the We Love Teachers Sweepstakes page to learn more or enter to win. Winners will be chosen at random. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified school supply lists. TeacherLists makes it easy for school administrators and teachers to enter, update, and share their supply lists. Busy families love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's classroom-specific lists. TeacherLists partners with major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Staples, HEB, Meijer, and Kroger, to offer shopping online, in-store, or both, giving families options to shop the way that works for them.

School Family Media is changing how schools and families prepare for back-to-school. Our nationally recognized platforms, TeacherLists, EduKit, and PTO Today, simplify back-to-school for schools, teachers, volunteers, and especially parents. As a mission-driven company, our goal is to make life easier for school communities and help ensure students are prepared to learn.

SOURCE TeacherLists