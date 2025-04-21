Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Announces San Antonio As Inaugural Site For Skilled Trades-Focused Campus

New Campus is Part of Company's North Star Strategy to Shape America's Future Workforce

PHOENIX and SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ), a leading workforce education provider for transportation, skilled technicians, energy and healthcare, today announced that San Antonio will be the site of its first campus for skilled trades programs. The announcement continues the company's successful execution of its North Star strategy to shape the future of workforce education in the United States.

The San Antonio campus is one of three campuses the company plans to open in Fiscal 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, across its two operating segments: UTI , which offers transportation, skilled trades and energy education; and Concorde Career Colleges , which specializes in the dental, nursing and allied health professions.

UTI-San Antonio is expected to open in Spring 2026 and offer programs in aviation, welding, HVACR and an electrical training suite of wind, robotics, industrial maintenance and electrical/electronics.

"Skilled trades education builds the foundation for innovation, economic strength and fulfilling career opportunities," said Tracy Lorenz, UTI Division President. "In a world that relies on skilled professionals to keep industries moving, an investment in this training is an investment in the future. We look forward to leveraging our educational expertise and deep industry relationships to support San Antonio's economy."

"This skilled trades campus highlights how we are optimizing our resources to increase access to high-demand programs while minimizing space and capital expenditures," said Todd Hitchcock, Corporate Chief Operating Officer, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "San Antonio is the ideal city for our investment, given local industry's growing need for skilled workers in the programs this UTI campus will offer. In addition, we have received strong support from public officials and community leaders over the years for our Concorde-San Antonio campus, which has successfully educated thousands of students for healthcare careers since 2010."

UTI-San Antonio will occupy more than 50,000 square feet at 5776 Stemmons Drive. The location and programs are subject to state, accreditor and U.S. Department of Education approval and student recruitment will not begin until those approvals are received.

"Universal Technical Institute is a welcome addition to San Antonio's workforce development ecosystem," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "We look forward to their presence helping to make economic mobility accessible for all San Antonians."

Universal Technical Institute, Inc., currently has 6 campuses in Texas: UTI-Austin , UTI-Dallas , UTI-Houston , Concorde Grand Prairie , Concorde Dallas and Concorde San Antonio . The company recently announced Atlanta as the site of another new UTI division campus and Fort Myers, Fla., as the location of a unique, co-branded Concorde-Heartland Dental campus for dental hygiene and dental assistant programs.

The core tenets of the Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s North Star strategy-growth, diversification and optimization-are the foundation for initiatives at the company's two divisions. The second phase of the company's North Star strategy is expected to deliver approximately 10% revenue CAGR and expand its Adjusted EBITDA margin to nearly 20 percent through fiscal 2029. At its most recent earnings call, the company reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with its key metrics of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and new student starts having improved year-over-year. The company also increased its guidance ranges for the fiscal year.

More information about Universal Technical Institute, Inc., including the company's most recent investor presentation, can be found here .

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. is comprised of two divisions: the UTI division and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit or , or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Media Contacts

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED