Republic Of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available And Shipping In Canada







TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it has begun shipping their much-anticipated NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM Series equipped line-up of laptops after initial unveil at CES 2025 subsequent pre-order on February 25, 2025. ASUS ROG's line up of GeForce RTXTM Series Laptop GPUs include: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18 , ROG Strix G16 , and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16 , on retailers including Best Buy , Memory Express , Canada Computers and more. Featuring the latest cutting-edge silicon from Intel and NVIDIA, our portable line up is designed to deliver the power and performance that gamers can expect without compromise.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power & Precision

At the core of our 2025 lineup, the ROG Strix SCAR 16 & ROG Strix SCAR 18 pack serious power with an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, they deliver seamless performance for AAA gaming, demanding apps, and multitasking.

With up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the SCAR Series offers blazing speed and smooth multitasking. The upgrade-friendly design makes memory and storage swaps easy. A standout AniMe Vision array and full-surround Aura RGB lighting add a bold, customizable aesthetic.

The ROG Nebula HDR Display on both models features a stunning 2.5K mini-LED panel with 2,000+ dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color-delivering ultra-vivid, responsive visuals with 1200 nits peak brightness and enhanced contrast.

ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer

Built to unite squads and elevate gameplay, the ROG Strix G16 delivers fast AAA gaming and smooth content creation with the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 Series Laptop GPUs. Up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking, while advanced cooling-featuring Tri-Fan Technology and full-surround vents-keeps performance at its peak. Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots (with Gen 5 support on Intel models) enable easy upgrades, and customizable hotkeys give gamers the edge they need.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are top picks for gamers and creators who need portability without compromising power. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, they offer a lightweight yet durable design. The G16 is equipped with an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 285H, up to 64GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X 7467 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD storage. The G14 features up to an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 memory, and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD. With GPU options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTXTM 5080 on the G14 , both models deliver top-tier performance for demanding gaming, creative workloads, and seamless multitasking.

To keep things cool, both models use advanced thermal solutions with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the spec. At just 3.46 lbs (G14 ) and 4.30 lbs (G16 ), and under 1.6 cm thin, they're made for mobility. With bold Slash Lighting and a sleek Platinum White finish, the Zephyrus series makes a statement in both form and function.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping starting with ROG Zephyrus G16 laptops. Availability at retailers, including Best Buy , Memory Express , Canada Computers , and selected retailers will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix SCAR 18