Republic Of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available And Shipping In Canada
|Config Model Name
|G835LX-XS99-CA
|G835LX-XS97
|G835LW-BS97-CB
|G835LW-XS97
|G835LR-XS96
|Marketing Name
|ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Color
|Off Black
|Weight
|3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26")
|Display
|18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
|Processor
| Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|Storage
| 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
| 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$6,999
|C$6,499
|C$5,299
|C$5,299
|C$4,499
|Where to buy link
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Best Buy
ASUS
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
ROG Strix SCAR 16
|Config Model Name
|G635LX-XS99-CA
|G635LX-XS97
|G635LW-XS97
|G635LR-XS96
|Marketing Name
|ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Color
|Off Black
|Weight
|2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
|Display
|16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
|Processor
| Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM)
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|Storage
| 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
| 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
| 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$6,699
|C$5,999
|C$4,999
|C$4,199
|Where to buy link
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|Config Model Name
|G615LW-XS96-CA
|G615LR-DS96-CA
|Marketing Name
|ROG Strix G16 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Color
|Off Black
|Weight
|2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
|Display
|16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR
|Processor
| Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX
2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
|Storage
| 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Webcam
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
| 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$4,299
|C$3,599
|Where to buy link
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
|Config Model Name
|GA403WW-RS96-CA
|GA403WR-DS96-CA
|Marketing Name
|ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Color
|Platinum White
|Weight
|1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)
|Dimensions
|31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")
|Display
|14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|Processor
|AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 Processor (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS
|Graphics
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board)
|32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)
|Storage
|1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Webcam
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
| 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
|Battery
|73 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$4,299
|C$3,699
|Where to buy link
| ASUS
Canada Computers
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
ROG Zephyrus G16
|Config Model Name
|GU605CX-XS98-CA
|GU605CW-XS98-CA
|GU605CR-XS98-CA
|Marketing Name
|ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Color
|Platinum White
|Weight
|1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
|Dimensions
|35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69")
|Display
|16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
|Processor
| Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H
2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
|Graphics
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7
| NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
|Memory
|64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board)
|Storage
|2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
|Webcam
|1080p FHD IR Webcam
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|IO Ports
| 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s
|Battery
|90 Whr
|AC Adapter
|Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
|MSRP
|C$5,999
|C$5,299
|C$4,799
|Where to buy link
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS
| Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS
NOTES TO EDITORS
Where to buy links:
- ROG Strix SCAR 18: ROG Strix SCAR 16: ROG Strix G16: ROG Strix G18: ROG Zephyrus G14: ROG Zephyrus G16: Best Buy:
2025 ROG Gaming Laptops:
ROG Strix SCAR 18 Product Page:
ROG Strix SCAR 16 Product Page:
ROG Strix G18 Product Page:
ROG Strix G16 Product Page:
ROG Zephyrus G14 Product Page:
ROG Zephyrus G16 Product Page:
ROG Flow Z13 Product Page:
ROG Facebook:
ROG X (Twitter):
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Global Facebook:
ASUS Global Twitter:
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Media Relations ASUS Canada ... Redoine Taoussi Public Relations Manager ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment