Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Republic Of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available And Shipping In Canada


2025-04-21 09:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROG begins shipping the next generation RTX 50 Series of Laptop GPU equipped devices to fulfill pre-orders



TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that it has begun shipping their much-anticipated NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM Series equipped line-up of laptops after initial unveil at CES 2025 subsequent pre-order on February 25, 2025. ASUS ROG's line up of GeForce RTXTM Series Laptop GPUs include: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18 , ROG Strix G16 , and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16 , on retailers including Best Buy , Memory Express , Canada Computers and more. Featuring the latest cutting-edge silicon from Intel and NVIDIA, our portable line up is designed to deliver the power and performance that gamers can expect without compromise.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power & Precision

At the core of our 2025 lineup, the ROG Strix SCAR 16 & ROG Strix SCAR 18 pack serious power with an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Laptop GPUs. Featuring a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, they deliver seamless performance for AAA gaming, demanding apps, and multitasking.

With up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the SCAR Series offers blazing speed and smooth multitasking. The upgrade-friendly design makes memory and storage swaps easy. A standout AniMe Vision array and full-surround Aura RGB lighting add a bold, customizable aesthetic.

The ROG Nebula HDR Display on both models features a stunning 2.5K mini-LED panel with 2,000+ dimming zones, 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color-delivering ultra-vivid, responsive visuals with 1200 nits peak brightness and enhanced contrast.

ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer

Built to unite squads and elevate gameplay, the ROG Strix G16 delivers fast AAA gaming and smooth content creation with the Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 Series Laptop GPUs. Up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM ensures seamless multitasking, while advanced cooling-featuring Tri-Fan Technology and full-surround vents-keeps performance at its peak. Dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots (with Gen 5 support on Intel models) enable easy upgrades, and customizable hotkeys give gamers the edge they need.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are top picks for gamers and creators who need portability without compromising power. Built from CNC-milled aluminum, they offer a lightweight yet durable design. The G16 is equipped with an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 285H, up to 64GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X 7467 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD storage. The G14 features up to an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of LPDDR5X 8000 memory, and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD. With GPU options up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTXTM 5080 on the G14 , both models deliver top-tier performance for demanding gaming, creative workloads, and seamless multitasking.

To keep things cool, both models use advanced thermal solutions with 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans and either vapor chambers or heat pipes, depending on the spec. At just 3.46 lbs (G14 ) and 4.30 lbs (G16 ), and under 1.6 cm thin, they're made for mobility. With bold Slash Lighting and a sleek Platinum White finish, the Zephyrus series makes a statement in both form and function.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping starting with ROG Zephyrus G16 laptops. Availability at retailers, including Best Buy , Memory Express , Canada Computers , and selected retailers will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix SCAR 18

Config Model Name G835LX-XS99-CA G835LX-XS97 G835LW-BS97-CB G835LW-XS97 G835LR-XS96
Marketing Name ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Pro
Color Off Black
Weight 3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26")
Display 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
Battery 90 Whr
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
MSRP C$6,999 C$6,499 C$5,299 C$5,299 C$4,499
Where to buy link Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS


ROG Strix SCAR 16

Config Model Name G635LX-XS99-CA G635LX-XS97 G635LW-XS97 G635LR-XS96
Marketing Name ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Pro
Color Off Black
Weight 2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
Display 16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz
(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 		1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
Battery 90 Whr
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
MSRP C$6,699 C$5,999 C$4,999 C$4,199
Where to buy link Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS


ROG Strix G16 (2025)

Config Model Name G615LW-XS96-CA G615LR-DS96-CA
Marketing Name ROG Strix G16 (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home
Color Off Black
Weight 2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21")
Display 16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX
2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM)
Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD
(2x M.2 PCIe slots total)
Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack
2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
Battery 90 Whr
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
MSRP C$4,299 C$3,599
Where to buy link Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS


ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

Config Model Name GA403WW-RS96-CA GA403WR-DS96-CA
Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home
Color Platinum White
Weight 1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs)
Dimensions 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72")
Display 14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
Processor AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 Processor (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50TOPS
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board) 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)
Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
IO Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
Battery 73 Whr
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
MSRP C$4,299 C$3,699
Where to buy link ASUS
Canada Computers 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS


ROG Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name GU605CX-XS98-CA GU605CW-XS98-CA GU605CR-XS98-CA
Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Pro
Color Platinum White
Weight 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs)
Dimensions 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69")
Display 16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR
Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H
2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
24GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
16GB GDDR7 		NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU
12GB GDDR7
Memory 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board)
Storage 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
IO Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL
1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s
Battery 90 Whr
AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal
MSRP C$5,999 C$5,299 C$4,799
Where to buy link Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
Memory Express
ASUS 		Best Buy
Canada Computers
ASUS


