The Tryst Fire Island Transforms The Waterfront At The Pines

Fire Island Pines, New York, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality is redefining the Fire Island Pines experience with the upcoming debut of, a bold reimagination of the former Botel. Today, the brand shared a first look of the highly anticipated property, revealing

Tristan Schukraft, Founder & CEO of Tryst Hospitality explains his vision,“Fire Island Pines has been a haven for queer people for generations-home to the very first Tea Dance, and where LGBTQ+ culture has been shaped and celebrated. Honoring this history isn't just about nostalgia-it's about preserving the spaces and traditions that have always been vital to our community. As we evolve for the next generation, we have a responsibility to protect what makes The Pines special while creating new experiences that keep it thriving. Now, more than ever, we need to hold onto our history while ensuring Fire Island remains a beacon for the future.”

While honoring the original structure of The Botel, The Tryst Fire Island is undergoing a comprehensive upgrade to enhance guest comfort. The award-winning design team behind The Tryst Puerto Vallarta has reimagined the interiors, giving every room a sleek, modern aesthetic. All rooms will now feature ensuite bathrooms -a major upgrade from the previously shared facilities.

The Waterfront at The Pines: A Reimagined Social Hub for All

The Waterfront at The Pines redevelopment takes a campus approach , ensuring a seamless flow from The Blue Whale to The Tryst Hotel, The Canteen, the retail spaces, gym, pool deck, and The Pavilion nightclub. In 2025, The Blue Whale, Pavilion, and pool deck will all have expanded hours to create a true all-day, all-season destination.



The Pool Deck will be completely revitalized and open to the public more frequently with more parties and events.

The Canteen will feature a brand-new menu and expanded operating hours , moving beyond frozen and fried food to offer fresh, high-quality options.

The Gym is being refreshed, and in 2026 upgraded, and expanded to better serve guests and residents.

Sustainable Landscaping: Native plants and lush greenery will be used throughout the property to enhance the guest experience while strategically hiding operational areas like waste disposal, creating a more seamless and lush campus feel.

Sustainability & Mindful Luxury: The Tryst Fire Island will have eco-conscious design and policies like no plastic water bottles and partnerships with local minority-owned businesses. Award Winning Designers: Known for their work for Pierhouse and 1 Hotel in Brooklyn and the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Marvel is the design architect for the project. Estudio Esterlina , known for their award-winning work at the Four Season Tamarindo and The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is designing the interiors.

“We are making sure The Tryst Fire Island is elevated and effortless-sophisticated and fun, ” said Tristan added.“This isn't just about upgrading a hotel-it's about creating a destination that brings people together in the heart of The Pines. We want The Waterfront at The Pines to be the social hub of Fire Island for the entire season, not just weekends.”

Investing in the Fire Island Community

Tristan and MISTR have been longtime supporters of The Pines Party and The Pines Care Clinic , recognizing the vital role community plays in Fire Island Pines. Tryst Hospitality isn't just investing in guest experiences-it's investing in the people who keep the Pines running. Tristan is dedicating over $3 million to upgrade staff housing , ensuring a comfortable, high-quality living environment for seasonal employees. Previously, staff housing had limited or no AC, no WiFi, no TVs, and no common social areas. Now, all accommodations will be upgraded with modern amenities , allowing employees to enjoy where they live and work during the season. Tryst Hospitality has also invested significantly in its hidden infrastructure to upgrade plumbing, septic systems and more, which guests might never notice and wasn't an immediate need, but will benefit the entire community long-term.

The Future of Fire Island's Nightlife

While The Blue Whale will operate as usual in 2025 with a new expanded menu, it is set for a major restoration in 2026. The historic mosaic dance floor-home of the very first tea dance in 1966-will be preserved , while a second story and expanded covered spaces will enhance the iconic venue. The Pavilion nightclub will welcome the return of High Tea this Summer and be completely reimagined in 2026 as Fire Island's ultimate nightlife destination.

The Tryst Fire Island: An Iconic Destination, Reimagined for Today

With an expansive new vision for The Waterfront at The Pines, The Tryst Fire Island is set to redefine the Fire Island experience-one that merges Fire Island's rich history with modern sophistication. For decades, visiting Fire Island meant needing insider connections, navigating week-long house rental commitments, and sharing older homes with strangers-all with few amenities. The Tryst Fire Island changes that. With easy online booking and elevated yet reasonably priced accommodations, the hotel will make Fire Island more accessible to travelers from all parts of the LGBTQ+ community and around the world-bringing a new level of inclusivity to this iconic destination.

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is currently open for previews, with its' grand opening on April 25th . The Tryst San Juan will be all-new in 2026 , alongside the highly anticipated reopening of Circo, an iconic gay nightclub in the heart of San Juan just in time for Bad Bunny's Summer residency.

The Canteen, The Blue Whale, Pavilion, and more will open with limited hours starting in early May, expanding to full summer hours by Memorial Day Weekend. To stay up to date on all things happening at The Waterfront at The Pines, follow @thepinesfireisland .

The Tryst Fire Island will open later this season-follow @trysthotels to be the first to know when reservations go live. In the meantime, book your stay now at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta at trysthotels.com .

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft's Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan or Fire Island by visiting . Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels .

The Tryst Fire Island A King Room at The Tryst Fire Island with an Ocean View

