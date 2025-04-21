Liveops Announces Leadership Transition: Greg Hanover Steps Down, Jim Watson Appointed CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops, a pioneer in flexible customer experience solutions , today announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Jim Watson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Watson succeeds Greg Hanover, who has stepped down after more than eight years as CEO.

Hanover has served as CEO since 2017, leading the company through significant growth, innovation, and expansion of its flexible agent model. Under his leadership, Liveops solidified its position as the leader in on-demand customer service and built strong relationships with Fortune 500 and enterprise clients across industries.

“Greg's impact on Liveops has been profound,” said Jim Watson, Board Chair and CEO.“He guided the company through key moments of transformation and helped shape the foundation for future growth. We thank him for his years of leadership and dedication.”

Watson has served as Board Chair and been actively involved with Liveops for more than 20 years. With a deep understanding of the company's vision, operations, and clients, his appointment as CEO reflects the Board's confidence in the company's direction and continued opportunity for innovation and scale.

“I've had the privilege of being part of the Liveops journey from the beginning,” Watson added.“What has always made this company special is our ability to pair human connection with leading technology and operational agility-and deliver meaningful results for our clients. I'm honored to step into this role and help lead our team into its next chapter of growth.”

As CEO, Watson will focus on advancing Liveops' strategic priorities, strengthening its core service capabilities, and continuing to invest in the technology and talent that differentiate the company in today's experience economy.

Liveops remains committed to delivering high-quality, scalable customer experiences that combine human expertise with advanced technology. With a flexible, distributed model that meets the evolving needs of modern enterprises, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and impact.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability-helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients-delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. With Liveops, service isn't outsourced-it's outsmarted.

