The Forward Announces Gifts Of Domains Yiddish And Yiddish By Elie Hirschfeld And His Wife Sarah Hirschfeld, MD

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forward CEO & Publisher Rachel Fishman Feddersen announced the acquisition of the Yiddish and Yiddish web domains, which have been generously donated by local real estate developer and philanthropist Elie Hirschfeld, president of Hirschfeld Properties [ ] and founder of the Hirschfeld Foundation [ ].

The iconic Forward, the leading Jewish voice in American journalism, was founded in 1897 as the Forverts, a Yiddish-language daily. It soon became a national paper, the most widely read Jewish newspaper anywhere. The Forward became fully digital in 2019 and now reaches a monthly readership of 1.5 million.

Yiddish is central to the Forward's history and mission. This gift will help more Yiddish enthusiasts find our content.

The Forward became an English media outlet in 1990, but has continued its commitment to Yiddish language and culture, advancing, propagating, and nurturing a rich program of articles, videos, games, social media, and events that reward current Yiddish speakers and encourage those who yearn to learn, helping to lead the current revitalization and interest in Yiddish language education.

"We are so grateful for Elie Hirschfeld's generosity in gifting the Forward these two important web domains," said Rachel Fishman Feddersen. "Yiddish is central to the history and mission of the Forward and this gift will help more Yiddish enthusiasts find our content."

"My love of Yiddish began by hearing my mother sing Yiddish to me ever since I was born, in Israel. I become teary to this day when hearing Yiddish tunes like Yiddishe Mame, Tumbalalaika and Ofyn Pripetchik," said Elie Hirschfeld. My parents spoke Yiddish and Hebrew to each other and sometimes to me. I continue to feel deeply connected to this beautiful language to this day. Sarah and I are very proud to make the gift of the domains along with a monetary gift as well."

About the Forward

The Forward is the most significant Jewish voice in American journalism. Its award-winning reporting on cultural, social and political issues inspires readers of all ages and animates conversation across generations and different segments of the American Jewish community. The English and Yiddish platforms build on a century-old legacy maintained in the Forward archives and lead to a deeper understanding of what it means to be Jewish in the 21st century.

About Elie Hirschfeld

Elie Hirschfeld, a real estate developer, philanthropist, theatrical producer, and art collector, serves as the President of Hirschfeld Properties, a leading owner and developer of real estate properties in the New York City metropolitan area. Mr. Hirschfeld brings over four decades of experience and relationships developing office buildings, hotels, multi-family residential buildings, parking facilities and retail projects.

Elie and Sarah are longtime supporters of education, medicine, healthcare and Jewish causes. Mr. Hirschfeld serves as trustee emeritus of Brown University and Long Island University and of New York City hospitals, including Beth Israel, St. Luke's and Roosevelt Hospitals. Mr. Hirschfeld also serves on the Board of Directors or Steering Committees of many other organizations, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Central Park Conservancy, Lincoln Center President's Council, New York University Real Estate Roundtable and The Rockefeller University Council. Elie Hirschfeld is committed to the arts as a Tony Award voting member of The Broadway League and has produced and co-produced numerous Broadway shows. Mr. and Mrs. Hirschfeld are passionate art collectors with a focus on original art scenes of New York City. Much of this collection is at the New York Historical.

