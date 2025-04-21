403
Catholic Church Enters Crucial Phase After Death of Pope Francis
(MENAFN) With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church enters a pivotal phase, as the College of Cardinals readies itself to convene in Vatican City in order to select the next pontiff.
This marks a critical juncture in Church history, potentially reshaping its leadership for the future.
For the first time in hundreds of years, the possibility arises that a pope might be chosen from either Africa or Asia—continents that have historically had limited representation in the Church’s highest position.
Such a development would reflect the evolving geographical and cultural diversity of the Church’s global following, which now numbers 1.3 billion faithful.
After the funeral rites for Pope Francis are held, the conclave—a highly confidential and deeply ceremonial procedure—will commence within the Sistine Chapel.
Only cardinals younger than 80 are permitted to vote, and the election continues through multiple rounds of ballots until one nominee achieves a two-thirds majority.
Pope Francis passed away earlier on Monday at the age of 88, following an extended period of illness.
He was born on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Over the course of more than ten years, Pope Francis remained a figure who inspired both devotion and debate across the globe.
Though the papacy has traditionally been led by Europeans, there is now increasing consideration of leaders from the Global South, signifying a broader shift in the balance of influence within the Church.
