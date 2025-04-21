The Future Of Grilling Is Here: Monument Grills Introduces The Eminence 605

Smart Grilling Made Easy

With a powerful 89,000 BTUs across six Full-Blaze burners, a side infrared burner, and a rear rotisserie, the Eminence 605 gives grillers the ability to cook a whole chicken in an hour, sear beef ribs in five minutes, or handle 30 burgers at once. Enhanced with app connectivity, users can control temperature, set timers, and get notifications when food is ready. A smart touch panel displays temperature, cooking modes, and propane scale, while heat-responsive knob lights bring both safety and style to the experience.

Bold Design, Precision Results

Modern and sleek, the Eminence 605 stands out with its polished stainless-steel body and clean lines-making it the visual centerpiece of any patio or backyard. Designed in the heart of Atlanta, this grill features Monument's exclusive Fast & Even Heat System and seamless mobile syncing for consistent, precision cooking. Whether you're hosting a backyard party or perfecting your signature steak, this grill delivers results that impress.

