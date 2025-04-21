Primrose Schools® Launches Transitional Kindergarten Classrooms And Enrichment Programs To Strengthen Early Learning Pathways

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

"The launch of these programs reflects our commitment to innovation, and most importantly, maximizing the potential of a child's first five years," said Dr. Amy Jackson, chief early learning strategy officer at Primrose Schools. "At Primrose, we know the best way to do this is through high-quality, developmentally appropriate and joyful learning experiences that balance purposeful play and nurturing guidance from teachers."

Transitional Kindergarten: Premier Offering to Prepare Children for Kindergarten and Beyond

The Transitional Kindergarten program offers an intentional bridge to kindergarten for children who miss the age cutoff date or would benefit from another year of learning and development. "Instead of repeating Pre-K or moving too early into Kindergarten, Primrose families now have a better option that is intentionally designed with the right depth and rigor for greater student outcomes," Jackson said.

Program highlights:



Full-day of engagement in child-initiated and teacher-guided learning experiences with early morning and evening care available.

Optimal student-to-teacher ratios for daily small group math and literacy lessons, as well as whole-group learning experiences to prepare children for the future.

STEM-based units of learning with hands-on projects and opportunities for discovery that immerse children in real-world applications of reading, writing, technology, engineering and math. Intentional modeling and practice of social and emotional skills and character building, such as responsibility, cooperation and compassion.

Enrichment Programs: Learning New Skills though Purposeful Play

The Primrose Enrichment Programs are designed to help children ages 3 and up to explore new passions and build skills during their school day, offering parents greater convenience and value. These hands-on lessons are included in tuition and provide opportunities for children to build confidence and develop a sense of curiosity about the world around them.

Individual school offerings may include:



Chess – Builds logic, spatial reasoning, and problem solving

Coding – Introduces foundational programming concepts through movement and hands-on, screen-free learning

Cooking – Encourages cooperation, creativity, and early math skills

Drama – Develops expressive language and storytelling skills

Little Magicians – Inspires imagination and confidence through imaginative play

Mindful Movement – Promotes balance, coordination, and self-awareness

Piano – Introduces musical play, rhythm, and creative exploration Zoology – Sparks curiosity through scientific discovery

Now Enrolling

Both the Transitional Kindergarten classroom and Enrichment Programs will be available at select, participating Primrose schools for the 2025-2026 school year. Participating Franchise Owners will curate a selection of Enrichment Programs at their schools that meet the unique needs and interests of the children and families they serve. Visit to learn more and find a school near you.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states and Washington D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit , connect with us on Facebook and X , explore our blog , sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you .

SOURCE Primrose Schools